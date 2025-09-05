Vitality Blast: Hampshire beat Durham to qualify for T20 Finals Day

Three players hit half-centuries as Hampshire defeated Durham in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast at the Riverside Ground.

Openers Toby Albert (68) and Chris Lynn (51), as well as number four bat Hilton Cartwright (61), combined for 28 boundaries between them in a superb performance which no doubt left Durham regretting the decision to field first in Chester-le-Street.

Hampshire racked up a huge total of 221-8 as they eventually won by 26 runs to give themselves a chance of recapturing the title they last won back in 2022.

Durham never looked like overhauling Hampshire's formidable 221 for eight and fell well short despite Ollie Robinson's unbeaten 60 from 33 deliveries.

Hampshire, who have won this competition three times, with their last triumph coming in 2022, appeared on course for a massive 250 after an early onslaught from Albert and Lynn.

The pair smashed 90 from six overs and took the score to 112 when Lynn, 51 from 27 balls, fell to Nathan Sowter, the leg-spinner maintaining his competition average of a wicket per game.

Albert departed in the next over having made 68 from 37 balls - hitting seven fours and four sixes - but skipper James Vince and Cartwright ensured there would be no mid-innings wobble.

Skipper Vince struck 27 from 19 balls and Cartwright, despite the late fall of wickets, cracked 61 from 31 for the Hawks to post a challenging target.

Durham reached 50 in the sixth over but batters failing to build on promising starts hurt them.

David Bedingham offered a legside catch off Scott Currie for 22 and skipper Alex Lees went for 26 after also picking out a fielder.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Colin Ackermann was run out by a brilliant Chris Wood throw from behind the wicket.

Durham's race was run after the departure of Ben Raine left them 110 for five in the 11th over, with Robinson dragging them towards respectability.

Benny Howell finished with two for 28 as Durham ended on 195 for six and Hampshire booked a record 11th finals day.

Two-time winners Northants had already booked their first trip back to T20 Finals Day - on Saturday, September 13, live on Sky Sports - since 2016, when they last clinched the title.

Vitality Blast quarter-finals on Sky Sports

All times UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports

Wednesday Sep 3 (The Kia Oval): Northants beat Surrey by seven runs

Northants beat Surrey by seven runs Friday Sep 5 (Chester-le-Street): Hampshire beat Durham by 26 runs

Hampshire beat Durham by 26 runs Saturday Sep 6: Lancashire vs Kent (Old Trafford, 2.30pm)

Lancashire vs Kent (Old Trafford, 2.30pm) Saturday Sep 6: Somerset vs Bears (Taunton, 6.30pm)

The winners advance to Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 13, which is also live in full on Sky Sports.

Watch England's white-ball series with South Africa and the conclustion of the 2025 Vitality Blast live on Sky Sports Cricket or stream contract-free with NOW.