Adil Rashid bowled Virat Kohli with a beauty in the third England v India ODI last summer

0:25 India captain Virat Kohli was left completely dumbfounded by Adil Rashid after the spinner deceived him with a sensational delivery in the third ODI in 2018 India captain Virat Kohli was left completely dumbfounded by Adil Rashid after the spinner deceived him with a sensational delivery in the third ODI in 2018

Adil Rashid has seven World Cup wickets so far - but can he produce a delivery on Sunday like the one he bowled to Virat Kohli in the third ODI last summer?

Kohli was left utterly dumbfounded at Headingley as local lad Rashid pitched the ball on leg stump, ragged it back past the batsman's outside-edge and struck off-stump - the delivery to remove the India skipper evoking memories of Shane Warne's Ball of the Century to Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993.

Fast forward almost a year and Rashid remains central to England hopes.

England vs India Live on

Morgan's men still have their semi-final fate in their own hands but victory over India on Sunday would go a long way to shoring up a campaign that has also included defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Rashid went wicket-less against Australia after picking up 3-66 in the win over Afghanistan and 2-45 against Sri Lanka but England fans will hope he has a few more rippers up his sleeve.

Watch England take on India live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 9.30am on Sunday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.