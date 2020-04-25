Jofra Archer loses Cricket World Cup medal after moving house

England fast bowler Jofra Archer says he has lost his Cricket World Cup winner's medal

Jofra Archer is searching for his 2019 Cricket World Cup winner's medal after losing it during a recent house move.

Last year's tournament was where Archer rose from relative obscurity to a household name, finishing as England's leading wicket-taker with 20 dismissals at an average of 23.05.

Archer was chosen to bowl the super over in the Lord's final against New Zealand last July, holding his nerve in the most dramatic of finishes as England completed a remarkable triumph.

But when asked about his souvenir from the day, Archer told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.

"I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it.

"I know it should be in the house so I will keep my eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already."

Archer admitted he has spent much of his time during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, having returned back to the United Kingdom from Barbados last month, looking for his medal.

And the 25-year-old said the search will continue, adding: "There's nothing else to do in isolation. It's all hands on deck."

England prevailed in the final on boundary countback alone after they matched New Zealand's total in the regulation 50 overs while the Kiwis equalled the hosts' score in a nerve-shredding super over.

The Barbados-born Archer had been set to take on the West Indies - who he represented at U19 level - in Test cricket for the first time, but that series has now been postponed after the England and Wales Cricket Board extended its delay to the start of the season to July 1 because of the coronavirus.

England are hoping to reschedule the West Indies series, and any other cancelled international fixtures, from July until the end of September.