FREE STREAM: Watch Leicestershire vs Hampshire in Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge

Watch Leicestershire take on Hampshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge in the free video stream above.

Leicestershire are in their first List A final in 22 years, while Hampshire last won a 50-over trophy in 2018 when they beat Kent in the final of this competition.

The Metro Bank One-Day Cup final is also live on Sky Sports Cricket or available to watch via NOW.

