England's failure to adapt is biggest weakness, says Rob Key

England were bowled out for their lowest total against Windies

England's failure to adapt on varying pitches is their one weakness heading into the World Cup, Sky Sports pundit Rob Key believes.

Eoin Morgan's side were bowled out for 113 before Chris Gayle smashed Windies to victory in the fifth and final ODI in St Lucia.

England's batsmen struggled to deal with the extra bounce on offer to the seamers and were already in trouble at 111-5 before an incredible 21-ball spell that saw them lose their last five wickets for just two runs.

"There was a little bit of seam movement but nothing you wouldn't be used to as an English batsmen," Key explained. "In a way it wasn't the fastest bowling from the Windies but England could not adapt to the extra bounce.

"I am surprised they didn't adapt. The bounce wasn't something you were expecting from a surface, so at the top it would not have taken the batsmen long to see the first few balls carry through and then start try to make a plan to try and counter.

"The key is working out what a good score is but that is England's problem. They are going to have to work out, and it has only happened once or twice, when 300-350 is not a par score for this side don't get yourself in trouble by trying to smash yourself to 300 when actually 220 would have been enough.

"I don't think it is ever over confidence, it is probably not reacting quick enough because you spend so much time on flat belters talking about positive cricket.

"You would never have looked at that pitch and thought it would have had a tough steep bounce but they have to learn very quickly, the opening batsman in particular, what a good score would be.

"If you ask me what is England's weakness it is that, I can see every base covered apart from they have come unstuck on a few occasions on a different type of pitch."

England now have a five-match ODI series against Pakistan and a one-off match against Ireland left before they begin their World Cup campaign.

With Jofra Archer qualifying to play for Trevor Bayliss' side in March, Key believes David Willey is man most likely to miss out on making the final 15 for the tournament - with Mark Wood's impressive performance in the Caribbean cementing his place in the side.

"The one thing we have in this series is what a difference real pace gives," he explained. "I think Jofra Archer will come in to this side and David Willey looks vulnerable.

"Archer can bowl at the death, bowl in the middle, can also bat so you can cancel that out with Willey, is a very good fielder and he can take the new ball.

"Willey has been unwell during this series and put himself out of contention at the wrong time. He usually fits in with the new ball but at the moment there are two guys doing with the emergence of Mark Wood alongside Chris Woakes."

