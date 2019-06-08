Rob Key's England World Cup player ratings: Jason Roy and Jofra Archer top the bill in win over Bangladesh

England celebrate their Cricket World Cup victory over Bangladesh as they leave the field at Cardiff

England were in commanding form as they overcame Bangladesh by 106 runs to return to winning ways following their defeat to Pakistan.

We asked Rob Key to assess how the players fared in the 106-run victory and rate the England XI.

Check out the numbers below - then let us know if you agree by tweeting @SkyCricket.

JASON ROY - 9/10

153 off 121 balls, 14x fours, 5x sixes

His name is being touted around for the Ashes, and very few would disagree on the strength of this knock. He showed mental toughness after a poor game against Pakistan and has redeemed himself 10 times over with a big hundred. It was an important start, with England needing to see off the spinner up front - something they have failed to do up till now in this tournament. He did that, then kicked on and put the game out of reach.

Jason Roy acknowledges the applause for his century

JONNY BAIRSTOW - 6/10

51 off 50 balls, 6x fours

Will be disappointed not to kick on after his fifty, but he more than played his part in England's great start. He and Roy are back to building strong opening partnerships like they have done for much of the two years leading up to this World Cup. Filled in well for Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

JOE ROOT - 5/10

21 off 29 balls, 1x four

A quiet game for Joe, by his very high standards. Still looked in decent touch, after his ton in the last game, before dragging onto his stumps.

JOS BUTTLER - 7/10

64 off 44 balls, 2x fours, 4x sixes

Much like the other night at Trent Bridge, he played some extraordinary shots. What will be a concern to England though is his fitness after he wasn't able to field.

India vs Australia Live on

EOIN MORGAN - 5/10

35 off 33 balls, 1x four, 2x sixes

Same as Root. A relatively quiet game for Morgan; the top-order had already done the damage by the time he came in, having promoted Buttler. Unselfish from the skipper.

BEN STOKES - 7/10

3-23 (6 overs)

6 off 7 balls

Not much of an opportunity with the bat, but he made up for it by bowling some handy overs and taking three wickets late on. He bowled well too; if he can keep contributing like that with the ball, it just gives Morgan an extra wicket-taking option to bring on.

Ben Stokes picked up wickets in a hurry in a miserly spell

CHRIS WOAKES - 5/10

0-67 (8 overs)

18no off 8 balls, 2x sixes

Came on and did well with a little batting cameo at the end of the England innings, but it wasn't his day with the ball. It wasn't a pitch that really suited him - not a lot of movement in that opening spell and he found it tougher later on.

LIAM PLUNKETT - 7/10

1-36 (8 overs)

27no off 9 balls, 4x fours, 1x six

Destructive with the bat at the end, and continues to take wickets in the middle overs - a real banker for Morgan. He picked up the important strike of Mushfiqur Rahim when he and Shakib Al Hasan were going well at that stage. England got his selection just right.

JOFRA ARCHER - 8.5/10

3-29 (8.5 overs)

England's poor fielding at Trent Bridge was the standout, but I don't think they set the tone with the ball particularly well either. He was quick, hostile, stamped his authority on the game - and bowled Soumya Sarkar with a beauty!

Jofra Archer produced the fastest spell for England in terms of average speed for overs 1-10 - clocking 145.93 km/h

ADIL RASHID - 6/10

1-64 (10 overs)

Got through 10 overs - tough to do, with the short, straight boundaries in Cardiff - but I still think there is more to come from him.

MARK WOOD - 7/10

2-52 (8 overs)

A good pace threat along with Archer, and it's encouraging he's taking wickets too. Two in each of the last two games he has started now.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, continuing with Australia vs India, from 10am on Sunday.