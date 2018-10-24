ICC Women's World Twenty20 on Sky Sports Cricket: How to watch every ball and follow every over
Last Updated: 26/10/18 9:44am
England will begin their bid for ICC Women's World Twenty20 glory against Sri Lanka - and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!
Heather Knight's side, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, will also play hosts Windies, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group A of a tournament they won in 2009.
Meanwhile, three-time champions Australia - beaten by Windies in the 2016 final in Kolkata - will face India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.
Do not miss a ball on Sky Sports Cricket and across our digital platforms as we bring you comprehensive live action of the tournament.
WATCH LIVE
Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket with our schedule below. Click here for Sky Sports' cricket listings in full.
Friday November 9: New Zealand v India, 3pm
Friday November 9: Australia v Pakistan, 8pm
Friday November 9: Windies v Bangladesh, midnight
Saturday November 10: England v Sri Lanka, 8pm - plus highlights
Sunday November 11: India v Pakistan, 3pm
Sunday November 11: Australia v Ireland, 8pm
Monday November 12: England v Bangladesh, 8pm - plus highlights
Monday November 12: Sri Lanka v South Africa, midnight
Tuesday November 13: Pakistan v Ireland, 8pm
Tuesday November 13: Australia v New Zealand, midnight
Wednesday November 14: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 8pm
Wednesday November 14: Windies v South Africa, midnight
Thursday November 15: India v Ireland, 3pm
Thursday November 15: New Zealand v Pakistan, 8pm
Friday November 16: England v South Africa, 8pm - plus highlights
Friday November 16: Windies v Sri Lanka, midnight
Saturday November 17: India v Australia, 3pm
Saturday November 17: New Zealand v Ireland, 8pm
Sunday November 18: Windies v England, 8pm - plus highlights
Sunday November 18: South Africa v Bangladesh, midnight
Thursday November 22: first semi-final, 8pm - plus highlights
Thursday November 22: second semi-final, midnight - plus highlights
Saturday November 24: WWT20 Final, midnight - plus highlights
