Amy Jones enjoying role as England Women wicketkeeper at World T20

Amy Jones says she is "relishing the opportunity" as England Women's wicketkeeper at the ICC World Twenty20.

Sarah Taylor is missing the tournament in the Caribbean as she continues to manage her anxiety condition, with Jones taking the gloves in her place.

Jones, 25, claimed a smart catch and struck an unbeaten 28 with the bat as England beat Bangladesh on Monday night, having seen their opener against Sri Lanka washed out on Saturday.

"My whole career, really, has been watching Sarah and learning from her," Jones told Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain.

"I am relishing this opportunity now - it's the best stage for it and I really hope I can take advantage. I am really keen to show everyone what I can do."

Former England and Gloucestershire wicketkeeper Jack Russell tweeted praise for Jones following her glovework against Bangladesh, saying she had "good technique" and looked "sharp and natural".

"It's pretty cool - he is a wicketkeeping legend. It was nice to get back to the hotel and see that tweet," said Jones.

"Michael Bates, who I have been doing a lot of work with, was happy to see the tweet as well. It is obviously very high praise.

"Hopefully I can prove to be consistent and impress going forward."

If you switched the TV on and had no idea Taylor wasn’t there and weren’t watching closely enough, you’d think it was her – the hands, the movement all looked in good order. Mark Butcher

England spinner Kirstie Gordon marked her England bow with three wickets as Heather Knight's side limited Bangladesh to 76-9 in St Lucia on Monday - Gordon's fellow debutants Linsey Smith and Sophia Dunkley claimed a wicket and catch respectively in a routine victory.

England's next clash is against South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Friday, and Jones is confident of recording back-to-back wins.

"The three debutants are great girls and work so hard, so everyone was pleased to see them get their caps and do well," added Jones.

Mark Butcher and Nasser Hussain assess the opening skirmishes at the ICC Women's World T20 and look ahead to England Women's showdown with South Africa.

"It is really refreshing - there is nothing better than seeing someone take their first wicket or score their first runs. Spirit is very high.

"South Africa have got some dangerous players and girls who can hit it really far. We have played them a lot recently - it should be a really good game.

"We know where to bowl at them and how to play them. I can't wait."

