England Women to host Australia in Ashes and Windies this summer
Women's Ashes to take place in July, after England play six white-ball games against Windies in June
Last Updated: 26/11/18 12:46pm
England Women will host Windies in June 2019 before they look to regain the Ashes from Australia in July.
England will face Stafanie Taylor's Windies in three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 internationals, with the ODIs counting towards qualification for the 2021 Women's World Cup in New Zealand.
Heather Knight's team will then look to regain the Ashes - and avenge their defeat to Australia in the recent World T20 final in the Caribbean - when they battle the Southern Stars in July.
England, who are the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, and Australia will contest the fifth multi-format edition of the Ashes, with the series comprising three ODIs, a solitary Test and three Twenty20 internationals.
Australia won the Ashes in England 2015, triumphing 10-6 on points, and then retained the trophy at home last winter after the series ended 8-8.
England will compete at nine grounds across the country during the summer - Leicester, Chelmsford, Canterbury, Bristol, Worcester, Northampton, Derby, Hove and Taunton.
"We are thrilled to host two world-class women's teams on our shores in the summer of 2019," Clare Connor, Director of England Women's Cricket, said.
"As we have just seen in front of record crowds at the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies, both Windies and Australia will be sure to provide a great challenge for us as well as skilful, entertaining cricket for the growing fan-base for the women's game.
"Every Ashes summer is a privilege for us all to be part of and we're looking forward to collaborating with all our venues to ensure we deliver high quality match-day experiences throughout the summer of 2019."
England Women's summer schedule
WEST INDIES
Thursday, June 6
*First ODI v West Indies - Fischer County Ground, Leicester
Sunday, June 9
*Second ODI v West Indies - Blackfinch New Road, Worcester
Thursday, June 13
*Third ODI v West Indies - Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford
Tuesday, June 18
First IT20 v West Indies - The County Ground, Northampton
Friday, June 21
Second IT20 v West Indies - The County Ground, Northampton
Tuesday, June 25
Third IT20 v West Indies - County Ground, Derby
AUSTRALIA
Tuesday, July 2
First Women's Ashes ODI - Fischer County Ground, Leicester
Thursday, July 4
Second Women's Ashes ODI - Fischer County Ground, Leicester
Sunday, July 7
Third Women's Ashes ODI - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury
Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21
Women's Ashes Test - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Friday, July 26
First Women's Ashes IT20 - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford
Sunday, July 28
Second Women's Ashes IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Wednesday, July 31
Third Women's Ashes IT20 - The Brightside Ground, Bristol
* Denotes ODI that counts towards ICC Women's Championship