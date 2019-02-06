England Women hand Freya Davies her first central contract

Freya Davies has earned her first England Women central contract

England Women have handed Freya Davies her first central contract with the Sussex seamer one of 21 players contracted for 2019.

Davies, 23, is uncapped at senior level but took eight wickets as Western Storm reached the final of the 2018 Kia Super League.

Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards and Katie George have been handed rookie contracts.

Seamers Tash Farrant and Beth Langston have been released, while off-spinner Danielle Hazell retired from international cricket last month.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to receive my first full contract," said Davies.

"It's always been my aim to represent England and this is an exciting step in the right direction.

"I'm looking forward to continuing the hard work, and the challenge now of getting myself picked."

The overall salary pot for England Women has grown 10 per cent on 2018, with several players earning an increase of between 10 and 15 per cent.

Bonus remuneration for bilateral series victories has also increased by 25 per cent.

England Women's next assignment is a tour of India in February and March, which will comprise three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals, the squads for which will be announced on Thursday.

England Women Central Contracts 2019 (* denotes rookie contract)

Tammy Beaumont (Kent)

Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire)

Kate Cross (Lancashire)

Freya Davies (Sussex)

Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire)

Georgia Elwiss (Sussex)

Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire)

Alex Hartley (Lancashire)

Amy Jones (Warwickshire)

Heather Knight (Berkshire)

Laura Marsh (Kent)

Nat Sciver (Surrey)

Anya Shrubsole (Somerset)

Sarah Taylor (Sussex)

Fran Wilson (Kent)

Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire)

Danielle Wyatt (Sussex)

Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent)*

Katie George (Hampshire)*

Bryony Smith (Surrey)*

Linsey Smith (Sussex)*