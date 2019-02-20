Danni Wyatt blog: England Women aiming to make history with victory in India

In her latest Sky Sports column, England batsman Danni Wyatt blogs on England Women's chances of winning in India, the markets of Mumbai and the art of finishing in ODIs...

HISTORY MAKERS?

We're in India and I just love it here. I've been really lucky to come here quite often and it's always very exciting. There's such a buzz for cricket and you can just feel how much it means to everyone. We get started on Thursday (3.30am at home) and it's a big series for us.

'The buzz - and hospitality - here in India can't be faulted!'

India are one of the best teams in the world and they beat us 2-1 in a series last year, but we didn't have everyone available for that trip, which wasn't part of the ICC Women's Championship. We learned a lot a year ago and we're hoping to use that to our advantage. We've also got Sarah and Katherine back and that could be massive for us. We've never won a series out here so that's the big aim.

MUMBAI EVENINGS

We're so lucky in our job that we get to travel and see different countries. I was away at the Big Bash after the World T20 so I haven't been back home too much over the last few months. That does mean you get views like this though!

'There are some stunning views here - the sunsets right up there'

The view from our hotel is beautiful so I made sure to watch the sun set with Georgia. Georgia and I have played cricket together since we were about five - I don't think we ever thought we'd be watching sunsets in Mumbai with an ODI series ahead of us!

HITTING THE MARKETS!

When we've not been training at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium we've tried to enjoy a bit of what Mumbai has to offer. I saw this market on the way back from my favourite restaurant, Leopolds...

'Creative flair makes this Mumbai market a market for foodies'

...and then when I went shopping to buy a sari I went into the show to see all these bargains! Plenty of offers.

'If you love a bargain, then this is definitely the place to be!'

I also bought these super-comfy elephant trousers. Just 100 rupees. They're so comfy I might try and wear them on match-days!

'Kit manufacturers take note - these trousers are the best!'

I won't be playing cards on match-days though. Not least because Sophia Dunkley keeps winning…

'If I've learnt one thing already, it's don't play Dunkley at cards!'

THE FINISHER

It's a huge year for us and a big one for me personally. I was pretty happy with how 2018 went, but you always want to improve and get better. About a year ago I scored my second T20 century, against India, and I want my ODI game to kick on in 2019. I open in T20 cricket but my role in ODI cricket is probably going to involve batting in the middle order.

On this tour I want to show how good I can be, if selected, and prove that I can bring that T20 form into 50-over cricket. It's obviously different batting at that stage of the innings, and it's a different challenge, but it's one I'm excited about taking on.