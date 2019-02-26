Sophie Ecclestone to miss remainder of England Women's tour of India due to injury

England's Sophie Ecclestone will miss the rest of the India trip as well as the tour of Sri Lanka

Sophie Ecclestone will miss the rest of England Women's tour of India after fracturing the fifth metacarpal on her right hand.

The left-arm spinner sustained the injury in the warm-up ahead of the second one-day international on Monday and will now fly home.

Scans confirmed the extent of the injury, with Ecclestone also set to miss the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

England, who are already without Laura Marsh and Kirstie Gordon due to injury, will name a replacement for Ecclestone after Thursday's third ODI in Mumbai.

Heather Knight's side have already lost the one-day series, trailing 2-0 with one match to play, but will hope to fare better in the three-match T20I series that follows.

Focus then turns to Sri Lanka where England will again compete in an ODI and a T20I series, each comprising of three matches.