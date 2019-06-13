Cricket News

England Women's Fran Wilson takes stunning catch against West Indies

Last Updated: 13/06/19 9:54pm
0:33
England Women's Fran Wilson grabbed a worldie catch in the covers during the third ODI against West Indies Women
England Women's Fran Wilson grabbed a worldie catch in the covers during the third ODI against West Indies Women

You've seen Ben Stokes and Sheldon Cottrell's superb catches in the Cricket World Cup - well, I raise you Fran Wilson's in England Women's third and final ODI against West Indies.

The 27-year-old, playing her first match of the series, leapt full length to her left at cover to grab the ball in mid-air after Hayley Matthews had smashed a Kate Cross delivery towards her.

Watch Wilson's moment of brilliance in the video above

England vs West Indies

June 18, 2019, 6:45pm

England won the match at Chelmsford by 135 runs on DLS to complete a 3-0 series sweep, having thrashed the tourists in the opening two games of the series at Leicester and Worcester.

West Indies will hope to respond in the three-match T20I series, which starts in Northampton on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports from 6.45pm.

