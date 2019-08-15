Western Storm thrash Yorkshire Diamonds; Surrey Stars suffer first defeat in KSL

Smriti Mandhana helped Western Storm thrash Yorkshire Diamonds in the KSL

Western Storm made it five wins from five in the Kia Super League as Smriti Mandhana and Rachel Priest powered the table-toppers to a nine-wicket victory over Yorkshire Diamonds.

Mandhana (70 off 47) and Priest (72 no off 43) smashed an opening stand of 133 as Storm reached their target of 152 with 31 balls to spare in York.

Mandhana was dismissed in the 14th over but Priest sealed victory in the 15th after clubbing Linsey Smith for two sixes.

Diamonds, who have won just one of their first four games, would have been hoping to post more than 151-9 - in which Hollie Armitage top-scored with 59 from 56 balls - but suffered a late collapse.

The hosts were 134-3 with 15 balls to go but then lost six wickets for 17 runs - five of those run-outs and four of them from Storm's Sophie Luff.

Defending champions Surrey Stars suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they lost to Loughborough Lightning by seven wickets.

Nat Sciver's Stars were restricted to 120-7 but then reduced Lightning to 31-3, only for Mignon du Preez (70no off 41) to boss an unbroken stand of 92 with Georgia Adams (34no off 27) as Loughborough won in 14.5 overs.