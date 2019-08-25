Amy Jones hits fifty as Loughborough larrup Lancashire in Kia Super League

Loughborough's Amy Jones reached her half-century off 44 deliveries

England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones made her second half-century of the competition as Loughborough Lightning eased to an eight-wicket victory over Lancashire Thunder in their Kia Super League clash at Trent Bridge.

Opener Jones hit eight fours and a six in her unbeaten 66 as Lightning, already through to next Sunday's Finals Day at Hove, saw out a sixth win in seven matches with 23 balls to spare.

Thunder, who have lost eight of their nine matches to finish bottom of the KSL table, have one more chance to register a first win when they take on Surrey Stars at Blackpool on Wednesday, having picked up their only points in a tie with Southern Vipers.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and England all-rounder Jenny Gunn finished with three wickets each as Thunder were bowled out for 122 inside 20 overs, Sophia Dunkley top-scoring with 29.

Jones set the pace for the Lightning chase, hitting 23 off as many balls as the Loughborough side kept exactly in tune with what was required by taking 39 without loss in the Powerplay.

Thunder made a breakthrough in the 10th over, breaking the Jones-Atapattu partnership when off-spinner Emma Lamb held a low return catch to dismiss the Sri Lankan for 26, but new batter Adams swept her first two balls for four and six as Lightning moved to 73-1 one at the halfway stage.

Adams was caught at deep midwicket in the next over as Hartley and Brown put a temporary brake on the scoring but Jones then profited from sweeping Lamb before completing a 44-ball half century in the 14th over with Lightning needing only 25 from 38 balls.

Jones finished the match in style, lofting Hartley over long-on for six off the first ball of the 17th over.

Yorkshire Diamonds 185-6 beat Southern Vipers 184-4 by four wickets

Yorkshire Diamonds won a last-ball thriller against Southern Vipers as Jemimah Rodrigues struck an unbeaten 112.

Vipers set a testing target on the back of Danni Wyatt's breezy 42 and 47 from Suzie Bates.

But Rodrigues shared a third-wicket stand of 90 with Hollie Armitage to keep Yorkshire in touch until 10 runs were needed off the last over.

Rodrigues hit nine runs off Bates before Linsey Smith struck the decisive blow.

Surrey Stars 94 lost to Western Storm 171-4 by 77 runs

Opener Rachel Priest struck 89 off 55 deliveries and England captain Heather Knight hit 51 off 48 balls to put Western Storm on track for a comprehensive victory over Surrey Stars.

Sonia Odedra then bagged 4-25 as the defending champions slumped to 94 all out to hand Storm their ninth win in as many games.

