Ellyse Perry named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

Ellyse Perry has won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for a second time

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for the second time in three years.

Perry took the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award as well as ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year after a stellar 2019.

The 29-year-old has hit two ODI tons this year, against New Zealand and West Indies, as well as a Test century against England during Australia's comprehensive Ashes victory this summer.

Perry averages 73.50 in 12 ODIs in 2019, during which she has also taken 21 wickets, including a national record 7-22 against England at Canterbury.

Perry helped Australia to a successful Ashes defence against England

"It's an amazing honour and I'm a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year," said Perry, who is also the first woman to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

"It's amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It's a really nice way to finish the year on a personal note."

Perry's Australia team-mate Alyssa Healy was named Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year having struck a world record 148 not out from 61 balls against Sri Lanka.

Healy's innings was the highest in women's T20I cricket, while she brought up three figures from just 46 deliveries.

Alyssa Healy posted the highest score in Women's T20Is

"I'm really pumped to be awarded the T20I Cricketer of the Year," said Healy, who will play a key part in Australia's T20 World Cup defence on home soil in 2020.

"The Australian women's team had a fantastic 12-month period and we played some really consistent T20 cricket.

"Whilst the individual award is really nice for me personally, I think it was great to see our team play so well throughout that 12-month period, especially leading into a home World Cup in 2020."

England's Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt earned spots in the ODI and T20I teams of the year respectively, with Healy and Perry making both sides.

Tammy Beaumont is in the ODI Team of the Year

WINNERS

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year - Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year - Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy (Australia)

ICC Women's Emerging Player of the Year - Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Alyssa Healy (wk) - Australia

2. Smriti Mandhana - India

3. Tamsin Beaumont - England

4. Meg Lanning (c) - Australia

5. Stafanie Taylor - West Indies

6. Ellyse Perry - Australia

7. Jess Jonassen - Australia

8. Shikha Pandey - India

9. Jhulan Goswami - India

10. Megan Schutt - Australia

11. Poonam Yadav - India

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Alyssa Healy (wk) - Australia

2. Danielle Wyatt - England

3. Meg Lanning (c) - Australia

4. Smriti Mandhana - India

5. Lizelle Lee - South Africa

6. Ellyse Perry - Australia

7. Deepti Sharma - India

8. Nida Dar - Pakistan

9. Megan Schutt - Australia

10. Shabnim Ismail - South Africa

11. Radha Yadav - India

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports in February and March 2020.