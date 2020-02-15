Danni Wyatt: England's sick kit, World Cup warm-ups and meeting Sachin Tendulkar

In her latest Sky Sports column, Danni Wyatt blogs on England Women's "sick" new kit, the upcoming World Cup warm-up games and the moment Shafali Verma met her hero, Sachin Tendulkar...

With less than a week to go until the start of the World Cup, it's fair to say that the excitement has certainly kicked in!

We've moved on to Adelaide following the conclusion of the Tri-Series and will face New Zealand in our first warm-up game on Sunday and then play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

I'm buzzing to get going and looking to get some runs and some confidence ahead of our opening match of the tournament, against South Africa in Perth a week on Sunday.

Our new World Cup kit looks 'sickkkk' and we just can't wait to get going now.

Looking good! (Pic courtesy of England Cricket.)

We're all like a family out here even on Valentine's Day!

We all loved Melbourne and it was a shame to leave - but the girls certainly have made the most of it, that's for sure!

Sun every day and amazing food and coffee - what's not to like?

We had a bit of fun as a team at Holey Moley - a brilliant mini golf course - although Katherine Brunt took it a bit too seriously and smashed us all.

With Tammy, Katherine and Nat at Holey Moley

A few of us found time to go to the Big Bash League game between Stars and Thunder.

At the MCG with Mady, Sophie, Tammy and Freya

I've also ticked off most of the cafes in Melbourne. This is one of my favs, Manchester Press in the city.

There was a very special moment for India's young Shafali Verma, a Velocity team-mate of mine in M02, the women's T20 tournament in India, when she met her hero Sachin Tendulkar on a night out in Melbourne.

Shafali meets her hero!

Shafali was buzzing! Sachin is a lovely guy; he's always so humble.

I first met him at Lord's about 10 years ago along with his son Arjun and I've been training with Arjun every summer since then; he's a lovely lad and it's always good to see him.

Danni x

