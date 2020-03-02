Sophie Ecclestone England's best bowler as they chase World Cup title, says Kirstie Gordon

0:58 Kirstie Gordon has backed England to win the T20 World Cup, but believes that Australia are still favourites on home soil. Kirstie Gordon has backed England to win the T20 World Cup, but believes that Australia are still favourites on home soil.

Kirstie Gordon is backing England Women to win the T20 World Cup with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in electric form.

Ecclestone, 20, has taken eight wickets in the tournament so far - a tally only topped by India's Poonam Yadav (9) - with her 3-7 against West Indies at Sydney Showground on Sunday securing England a semi-final spot.

Sophie Ecclestone has taken eight wickets at 6.12 in the T20 World Cup

The Lancashire star, ranked third in the T20I bowling standings, has been supported by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn in Australia, with the latter snaring six wickets across the four group matches.

Left-arm spinner Gordon - who played for England in the 2018 T20 World Cup - told Sky Sports News: "[The spinners] have been fantastic.

"Ecclestone has been England's best bowler for a number of years now and has just become the youngest player to 50 T20I wickets.

"Glenn has also been fantastic - I'm fortunate enough to have played with her at Loughborough Lightning and seen her develop and grow and she is becoming a world-class superstar.

"I think on home soil that Australia will still back themselves [as favourites] but what the group stages have shown is that anybody can beat anybody.

Sarah Glenn has impressed in her first major tournament

"It's all about who can play the best cricket and I'm still backing England to do the job."

England will face either unbeaten India or four-time champions Australia in the semi-finals at the SCG on Thursday - but Gordon says Heather Knight's side won't be too fussed who they meet.

"I don't think it matters," said the 22-year-old, despite England losing to Australia in three of the last four T20 World Cup finals and also in the semi-finals in India in 2016.

England will play either Australia or India in the semi-finals

"To win a World Cup you need to beat the best and England will have that in their mind.

"They have maybe had more success against India in previous competitions so they might prefer that but I think they will just want to focus on their cricket."

Sixteen-year-old India opener Shafali Verma has fired in the World Cup, with scores of 29, 39, 46 and 47 and would give England's bowlers a stiff challenge.

Shafali Verma helped India win all four of their group games

However, Australia could be without one of their key players for the semi-finals, and perhaps beyond, with all-rounder Ellyse Perry suffering a hamstring strain in Monday's victory over New Zealand.

On Verma, Gordon said: "The way she hits the ball, the power she has - she is an unbelievable superstar. To think the best is probably yet to come for her is really exciting."

On Perry, Gordon added. "She would be a miss. She has been one of their most consistent performers for years but I think Australia can replace her and still be confident in their line-up."

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals live from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.