Women's cricket teams launch London Championship Race during coronavirus lockdown

Middlesex Women are taking part in the London Championship race against local counties Surrey, Kent and Essex

Middlesex, Surrey, Kent and Essex's women's teams will still be churning out the runs despite coronavirus halting cricket for the time being.

The sides have teamed up for a London Championship Race, starting this weekend when Middlesex face Essex and Surrey meet Kent - at running.

The teams will select a squad of players who each have 30 minutes to run at some stage over the weekend, with their collective mileage totted up.

The total distance will be divided by the distance between both counties' home grounds, with the county that collectively makes the most journeys between the two stadiums declared the winner.

So, Middlesex and Essex will aim to clock up the most trips between Lord's and the Cloud FM County Ground in Chelmsford, with Surrey and Kent looking for the most journeies between The Oval and Canterbury.

How many times will Middlesex's players run between Lord's (pictured) and Canterbury?

Danni Warren, head of Women's Cricket for Middlesex and creator of the London Championship, said: "During this period of lockdown it is obvious to everyone the importance of physical activity, and how getting outside for a period of time each day can help people feel relative freedom and improve their mental wellbeing.

"With that in mind we wanted to find a way to challenge our players and to drive their inner competitive fire - these London Championship match ups will do just that.

"It's been amazing to get the buy-in from all of our neighbours in order to bring this to life and here's to some healthy competition over the coming weeks!"

2020 LONDON CHAMPIONSHIP RACE FIXTURES

18-19 April - Middlesex Women vs Essex Women (Lord's to Chelmsford)

18-19 April - Surrey Women vs Kent Women (Kia Oval to Canterbury)

25-26 April - Middlesex Women vs Surrey Women (Lord's to Kia Oval)

25-26 April - Kent Women vs Essex Women (Canterbury to Chelmsford)

2-3 May - Middlesex Women vs Kent Women (Lord's to Canterbury)

2-3 May - Surrey Women vs Essex Women (Kia Oval to Chelmsford)