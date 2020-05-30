England Women will return to training on June 22

The announcement means England will have their first in-person training session since their semi-final defeat to India in the T20 World Cup in Australia in March.

Heather Knight's side were due to host India for two T20Is and four ODIs in June and July but those games have been postponed due to the outbreak.

South Africa are set to travel to England for two T20Is and four ODIs in September, though Clare Connor, England women's director of cricket, recently said that the Proteas and India both coming over and taking part in a tri-series is an option being considered.

Connor said: "We're still really committed to being able to play as much as of our international women's programme later on in the summer.

"Whether that's separate series against India and South Africa or even a tri-series, which is something we are exploring.

"All we can do is make plans to be able to play and work with the venues that are likely to be involved in putting on that behind-closed-doors programme."

England also recently announced that up to 24 women's domestic cricketers will receive regional retainers from the ECB to support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will be recruited by eight regional hubs, where they will adhere to strength and conditioning programmes and undertake online modules, including anti-corruption and anti-doping education.