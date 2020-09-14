England Women ready to 'excite' after 'challenging time' amid coronavirus, says Lisa Keightley

0:21 England head coach Lisa Keightley says it's important for women's cricket that international matches have returned England head coach Lisa Keightley says it's important for women's cricket that international matches have returned

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley says her side are ready to "excite" after a "really challenging time" that has seen them go six months without a match.

England have not played since March's T20 World Cup in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic, with potential home series against India and South Africa shelved due to travel restrictions.

Keightley's team will be in action this summer, though, with a five-match T20I series against West Indies in Derby beginning on Monday, September 21, with all games live on Sky Sports.

"It's been such a long time and we have had highs and lows, so it has been a really challenging time," Keightley - who took charge of England Women in January - told Sky Sports News.

"India and South Africa were coming and then not coming. West Indies maybe coming and then definitely coming. The [2021] World Cup put back a year.

"The ECB has done everything in its powers to make sure we play cricket this season. They have been very proactive and supportive so it's a great reward for a lot effort.

England Women will host West Indies in five Twenty20 matches in Derby later this month

"To get out there as a team, play, and show what we can do is hugely important.

"Hopefully the girls can play an exciting brand of cricket that makes you want to watch. Games between West Indies and England will be competitive."

Keightley - who played 92 times for Australia Women between 1995 and 2005 - feels West Indies men opting to tour England earlier this summer and stay in bio-secure environments amid the pandemic was crucial in their women's side agreeing to September's series.

Stafanie Taylor will lead West Indies against England

"To have West Indies come over and have some games is hugely important for the game and the England players," added Keightley, who formerly coached Australia Women, the England Women's Academy and Women's Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers.

"The West Indies had an idea of what the bubble looked like and were confident that it had been really successful. I think it was an easy step forward for both organisations to get it up and running.

"Coaches and players have got used to day-to-day training within a bubble so we can do it.

Mady Villiers and Tammy Beaumont share a joke during England's run to the T20 World Cup semi-finals earlier this year

"It takes a lot of organisation from governing bodies but what's happened so far shows you can play cricket and move the game forward."

England seamer Anya Shrubsole told Sky Sports last week she always felt her side would play some international cricket this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anya Shrubsole has taken 101 wickets in 75 T20 internationals for England

"These are obviously very different and very difficult times and sometimes things are going to look a bit different and you've got to get your priorities straight," said Shrubsole, back to full fitness after an operation on her foot.

"Men's Test cricket was always going to be a priority for this summer. What we always believed as a squad was that the ECB would work unbelievably hard to get us some cricket and that's what's happened."

