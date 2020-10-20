Sky Sports' Ebony Rainford-Brent nominated for Influencer Award at Sportswomen of the Year Awards

Sky Sports Cricket pundit and former England Women star Ebony Rainford-Brent has been nominated for the Influencer Award at the Sportswomen of the Year Awards 2020.

Rainford-Brent - the first black woman to play for England and part of the side's 2009 World Cup win in Australia - has been recognised for "using her voice to inspire the nation during the lockdown period".

She spoke passionately about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota in May.

Rainford-Brent and former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding's Black Cricketers Matter feature on Sky Sports this summer went viral.

Rainford-Brent also launched the African Caribbean Engagement Programme (ACE) with Surrey earlier this year in order to offer opportunities to young Africa-Caribbean cricketers.

The programme gives 11 to 18-year-old boys and girls coaching as well as sports science, personal development education, travel grants and cricket equipment as they look to re-engage with the sport.

ACE has experienced early success, with 25 youngsters graduating from the programme and a community programme soon to be implemented.

Speaking of her nomination alongside rugby union star Shaunagh Brown, cycling's Imogen Callaway and personal trainer Alice Liveing, Ebony said: "I am really honoured to be recognised.

"I am learning it is so important to speak up on important and valuable issues and it has been brilliant to use my voice and platform to support the cause.

"I would also like to say a huge thanks to Sky and Surrey, who have helped me share my voice."