England's Heather Knight and Nat Sciver named in Women's Big Bash Team of the Tournament

England's Heather Knight and Nat Sciver have been named in the Women's Big Bash Team of the Tournament.

England skipper Knight has scored 403 runs in 13 innings for Sydney Thunder so far with her four half-centuries including a top-score of 83, while she has also claimed nine wickets with her spin bowling.

International team-mate Sciver, meanwhile, has bagged 18 wickets - the joint highest in the tournament - for Melbourne Stars.

The all-rounder also chipped in with 194 runs as Stars topped the table after the league stage.

Nat Sciver (right) has claimed 18 wickets for Melbourne Stars

Sciver and Knight could meet in the Women's Big Bash final on Saturday, with Stars facing Perth Scorchers in Wednesday's first semi-final and Thunder facing Brisbane Heat in the second on Thursday.

The England duo are joined in the WBBL Team of the Tournament by Player of the Tournament Sophie Devine, who has scored one hundred and three fifties in 11 innings for Scorchers for a total of 448 runs.

Leading run-scorer Beth Mooney, who plays with Devine at Scorchers, is included as wicketkeeper-batter after amassing 524 runs in 13 knocks.

Women's Big Bash Team of the Tournament: Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers, wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers), Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars, captain), Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Nat Sciver (Melbourne Stars), Laura Kimmince (Brisbane Heat), Alana King (Melbourne Stars), Sarah Coyte (Adelaide Strikers), Taneale Peschel (Perth Scorchers), Hannah Darlington (Sydney Thunder), Sam Bates (Sydney Thunder). 12th player: Darcie Brown, (Adelaide Strikers)