England Women to tour Pakistan for first time

Captain Heather Knight will lead England Women's first trip to Pakistan

England Women will tour Pakistan for the first time in October, taking part in two IT20s and three ODIs

Heather Knight's team will be alongside the England Men's white-ball team, with the two IT20s due to be played as double-headers in Karachi on 14 and 15 October.

England Women will then stay in Karachi to compete in three ODIs on October 18, 20 and 22.

ECB managing director of women's cricket, Clare Connor, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today.

"The England Women's cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey.

"Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport.

"I was in Pakistan last year and I know the impact that a women's tour such as this can have and how memorable an experience it will be for our players and staff."

PCB chief executive, Wasim Khan, said: "World champions England accompanying their men's side for their first-ever tour to Karachi is an extremely powerful and strong announcement for Pakistan, our women's cricketers as well as for the global sport.

"This announcement reflects the confidence, trust and relationship the PCB enjoys with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and is an acknowledgement for the successful delivery of international and domestic cricket in the challenging and difficult 2020.

"Women's T20Is taking place before the men's matches at the iconic National Stadium will mean more eyeballs will follow these matches than ever before. While this presents a great opportunity for the PCB to showcase the image and profile of women's cricket, it is a chance for the women cricketers to demonstrate their talent and skills, and play their part in attracting, inspiring and motivating the next generation of women cricketers so that they can also fall in love with this great sport.

"The three ODIs against the world champions will assist the Pakistan women's side to access, gauge and fine-tune their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 preparations as they aim to produce improved performances than in the past.

"Like the England men's side, I am confident the women's tour will open up opportunities for their future tours that will further contribute in promoting women's cricket in Pakistan and helping our national side to narrow the gap with the leading nations."

Series schedule

14 October: 1st IT20, National Stadium, Karachi

15 October: 2nd IT20, National Stadium, Karachi

18 October: 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

20 October: 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

22 October: 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi