Anya Shrubsole ruled out of England Women's tour of New Zealand due to knee injury

Anya Shrubsole has taken 90 ODI wickets and 102 T20 wickets for England

Vice-captain Anya Shrubsole will miss England Women's upcoming series against New Zealand due to a knee injury.

Shrubsole was not named in a squad of 16 for the upcoming series for the tour, in which England Women will play three IT20s and three ODIs against the White Ferns.

Katie George is also ruled out after sustaining a stress fracture in her back, but there is room for South East Stars left-arm seamer Tash Farrant, who impressed in the first year of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Sophia Dunkley retains her place having appeared in England's last international against the West Indies.

Head coach Lisa Keightley and her team fly to New Zealand on January 24 ahead of fixtures across February and March.

Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers), Tash Farrant (South East Stars), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice cap), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Director of England Women's Cricket, Jonathan Finch, said: "We're hugely excited about getting over to New Zealand and maintaining our commitment to play international cricket despite these challenging times.

"We have a really important 24 months in front of us with two ICC Global Events, the Women's Ashes and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Our ambition is to be successful across all these events and this tour is the first step towards achieving that.

"2020 has provided many challenges, but under the leadership of Lisa and Heather we have a group of players who are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

ODI Series

Tuesday February 23: 1st ODI, New Zealand v England (Hagley Oval, 1am GMT)

Friday February 26: 2nd ODI, New Zealand v England (University of Otago Oval, 10pm GMT)

Sunday February 28: 3rd ODI, New Zealand v England (University of Otago Oval, 10pm GMT)

IT20 Series

Wednesday March 3: 1st IT20, New Zealand v England (Sky Stadium, 2am GMT)

Friday March 5: 2nd IT20, New Zealand v England (Eden Park, 2am GMT)

Sunday March 7: 3rd IT20, New Zealand v England (Bay Oval, 11pm GMT)