Nat Sciver scores 75 from 74 balls as England Women win 50-over warm-up game in New Zealand

Nat Sciver top-scored with 75 from 74 balls as England Women beat a New Zealand XI by 20 runs in a 50-over warm-up game in Queenstown.

England - who will play the full New Zealand Women side in three ODIs and as many T20 internationals from February 23 - posted 299-9, with Sciver striking 10 fours and adding 80 with Amy Jones (29) for the fourth wicket.

Danni Wyatt (35) and Tammy Beaumont (27) posted a first-wicket stand of 66, while Katherine Brunt (41 off 29) bossed a ninth-wicket stand of 44 with Sophie Ecclestone (14 not out).

Most of England's batters enjoyed a decent hit - skipper Heather Knight scoring 28 and Fran Wilson 27 - with only Lauren Winfield-Hill (2) and Sarah Glenn (0) failing to post double figures.

Lauren Down scored 97 for the hosts in reply but she was run out by Wyatt in the 44th over as the New Zealand XI ended on 279-6.

Queenstown was the picturesque setting for the game

Knight used nine bowlers, with four of them - spinner Ecclestone and seamers Kate Cross, Freya Davies and Tash Farrant - taking one wicket apiece.

England did not play any 50-over cricket in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and opener Beaumont admits it took her a while to get to grips with the format again.

"It was very strange, actually, trying to remember how to build an innings! It was very different," she said.

"You have to be disciplined in ODI cricket, in terms of how you want to go about your innings. It was good to be back out there, everyone got a good runout.

"You probably would have liked a couple more batters to be selfish and almost be dragged off the pitch in a warm-up game but obviously Nat Sciver showed us how it's done. She batted really well in the middle.

"Katherine Brunt's little 40 at the end was exceptional and there were overs in the legs for all the bowlers.

"I think we probably need to tighten up a little bit but it was certainly good to get back out into a competitive situation."