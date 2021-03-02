England Women's Tammy Beaumont tops ODI batting rankings for first time

England Women's Tammy Beaumont is now top of the ODI batting rankings

Tammy Beaumont has risen to top spot in the International Cricket Council's women's one-day international batting rankings after a superb run of form in England's 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

Beaumont scored 71 in Christchurch and unbeaten efforts of 72 and 88 at Dunedin as she catapulted herself five places up the list, with the England opener leapfrogging Australia captain Meg Lanning at the summit.

It is the first time in Beaumont's ODI career that she has been ranked number one - her previous best was fourth in July 2019.

Natalie Sciver (10th) and captain Heather Knight (13th) are England's next highest representatives in the batting charts, while Katherine Brunt is ninth in the bowling rankings.

Sciver is also fifth in the all-rounder rankings with Brunt 10th on that list.

England Women's @Tammy_Beaumont eager to open in the T20I series against New Zealand 🇳🇿🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



💬 It's certainly where I prefer to bat 💬



Beaumont hit three consecutive half-centuries in 2-1 ODI series victory over the White Ferns 💪💥 #NZvENG



📹 Video courtesy @Englandcricket — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 2, 2021

Beaumont is itching to open for England in the T20s against New Zealand - which starts in Wellington on Wednesday - after her excellent run in that position in the ODI series.

The 29-year-old batted in the middle order for the bulk of England's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in early 2020 but was back at the top for the 5-0 sweep of West Indies in Derby last summer, hitting 62 from 49 deliveries in the second match of the series.

Asked if she is eager to open against New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday, Beaumont said: "I hope so. I went OK in that series against the West Indies and it's certainly where I prefer to bat.

"At the same time, I will do whatever's right for the team. We have a really strong batting line-up, plenty of top-order players at the moment, so it's a case of doing what the team needs - but I'd love to be opening."