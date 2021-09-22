Northern Diamonds reach Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final after beating Central Sparks

Ami Campbell scored 76 from 78 bals, including nine fours and three sixes, as Northern Diamonds qualified for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Northern Diamonds will play Southern Vipers in Saturday's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final after crushing Central Sparks by six wickets in the play-off at Scarborough.

Ami Campbell (76 off 78 balls) bossed a 116-run, fourth-wicket stand with Sterre Kalis (41no) as Diamonds reached their target of 176 in 32.5 overs having slipped from 33-0 to 42-3 at North Marine Road.

Diamonds had earlier restricted Sparks to 175-7, although would have hoped for even better after reducing their opponents to 101-7.

Ria Fackrell (42no) and Emily Arlott (29no) added an unbroken 74 for the eighth wicket but Sparks' total looked below par and so it proved as Diamonds went on to seal a showdown with Vipers at Northampton.

Diamonds spinner Linsey Smith (right) dismissed Thea Brookes and Issy Wong in the same over

The 2021 final will be a repeat last year's, in which Vipers beat Diamonds by 38 runs at Edgbaston to become the inaugural winners of the competition.

Diamonds will be looking to avenge that loss as well as avoid finishing runners-up for the second time in a tournament this season, having been beaten by South East Stars in the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Vipers ensured automatic qualification for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final after finishing top in the league phase, while Diamonds and Sparks reached the play-off after ending in second and third place respectively.

Sparks tumbled to 1-2 inside two overs after electing to bat on Wednesday morning, with Marie Kelly (0) out lbw to Beth Langston (2-29) for a first-ball duck and Davina Perrin (1) caught off Rachel Slater (2-39).

Sterre Kalis hit an unbeaten 41 for Diamonds against Sparks

The West Midlanders then slipped to 35-3, 68-5 and 101-7, with skipper Eve Jones out for just nine, Diamonds spinner Linsey Smith (2-25) taking two wickets in an over, and Gwen Davies (42) the only member of the Sparks top seven to pass 14.

Fackrell and Arlott lifted Sparks up to a working total, before Arlott took two wickets and a catch as Diamonds lost three wickets in four overs - Hollie Armitage (25 off 16) caught by Arlott after striking five fours.

Campbell and Kalis revived the innings, with Campbell playing the aggressor and scoring nine fours and three sixes before she was out to Kelly with 18 runs required.