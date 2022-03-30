England's Amy Jones: Reaching Women's World Cup semi-final an 'achievement in itself'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England wicketkeeper Amy Jones says it was important for England to stick together during their losing run at the World Cup England wicketkeeper Amy Jones says it was important for England to stick together during their losing run at the World Cup

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones thinks securing a place in the Women's World Cup semi-final is a "big refresher" for England after a shaky start to the tournament.

England lost their first three matches in the group stages, putting their chances of progressing in doubt.

However, they managed to put together four wins in a row, cementing their place in the semi-final by beating Bangladesh by 100 runs.

After the turnaround England have produced, Jones was full of praise for how the squad pulled together in the early stages.

"After the first couple of losses, every game was a must-win game and obviously there has been times where it has been really tricky and it has been quite low," Jones said.

"So to then get the run of wins we desperately needed and then to qualify feels like an achievement in itself and a big refresher and a new game.

"It was really important to stick together in that moment. When you go through a losing run, it is easy to isolate yourself and not do the things you normally do and hang out with each other and check in on each other.

"It was really important that we came together, spent some time together and just tried to stay positive and keep team confidence up and to also do what we needed to do individually to keep confidence up."

England have already faced South Africa at this World Cup, a defeat in which Jones scored 53 runs and enjoyed her time behind the stumps and she admits that she has more confidence facing a team she has done well against before.

Reflecting on her previous performance against South Africa, where England lost by three wickets, she said: "I think it is always nice when you are playing a team you have done well against in the past.

"It is natural to think back to those games and draw confidence from that and remember what worked so going into this one I will be reflecting on that other game and bringing some of that confidence into this one."

Jones: Ecclestone is 'best spinner in the world'

Jones was full of praise for her England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone heading into their semi-final clash against South Africa.

Ecclestone took one wicket last time against the Proteas, with Jones claiming the catch.

The Warwickshire wicketkeeper admitted she finds the spin bowler a challenge at times, but one she enjoys when she gets close up to the stumps.

"Quite often her quicker ball beats me. She is the best spinner in the world," said Jones.

"She is a lot different to the other spinners with her height and the pace she can bowl so it is a great challenge.

"You can see some of the bounce she gets so it is really exciting keeping when you take them up at your shoulder and there is a big turn and bounce for you.

"I always enjoy keeping against here but it is definitely a challenge."

Watch England take on South Africa in Christchurch, live on Sky Sports Cricket, from 1.30am on Thursday, with a place in the final against either Australia or the West Indies at stake.