Emily Arlott out of England Women's Test vs South Africa due to effects of Covid-19; Issy Wong comes in

Emily Arlott has been denied a potential England Test debut next week with the after-effects of Covid-19 ruling the seamer out of the red-ball clash against South Africa at Taunton.

Arlott, 24, is still getting over the virus and has left the camp to return home, with fellow uncapped pace bowler Issy Wong, 20, stepping up into the full squad from her role as reserve.

Bowlers Wong, Freya Davies and Lauren Bell, batter Emma Lamb and all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards could all make their Test debut in a game that runs from Monday to Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Wong, Davies and Bell are vying for spots in a pace attack now shorn of the retired Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt, while Lamb is set to open the batting with Tammy Beaumont.

The Test kicks off a multi-format series with Heather Knight's team then facing the Proteas in three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.

Four points are awarded for winning the Test, while the sides will take two points each in the event of a draw.

England squad for Test against South Africa: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Issy Wong.

South Africa squad (for Test and ODI series): Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

