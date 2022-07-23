Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Northern Diamonds beat Lightning by one wicket to maintain 100 per cent record
Southern Vipers and Northern Diamonds maintain 100 per cent records with fourth straight wins; Diamonds scrape past Lightning by one wicket, while defending champions Vipers put the squeeze on Sunrisers to inflict a 17th defeat out of 17 on their opponents in 50-over cricket
Northern Diamonds pipped Lightning by one wicket with two balls to spare to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after a thriller in Durham.
Diamonds - who are now four from four this term - were 75-1 and 115-3 in a chase of 200 but then slumped to 184-8 and 197-9 before former England international Jenny Gunn (41no) steered her side over the line alongside Katie Levick (1no) at Seat Unique Riverside.
Tammy Beaumont - playing after being omitted from England's T20 squad for the ongoing series against South Africa and then the Commonwealth Games - earlier hit 70 at the top of the order for Lightning, sharing half-century stands with Marie Kelly (37) and Sarah Bryce (21).
However, the visitors tumbled from 120-1 in the 29th over to 199 all out in 49.1 - Beaumont the fourth player to fall - and at one stage lost four wickets for one run in the space of nine deliveries.
New Zealand international spinner Leigh Kasperek took 3-39, including Beaumont lbw, while Levick, Hollie Armitage and Linsey Smith picked up two wickets apiece.
Lauren Winfield-Hill (61) then bossed a 70-run, second-wicket partnership with Diamonds skipper Armitage to seemingly set their side on course for a routine victory but the subsequent collapse made for a nervy finish.
Defending champions Southern Vipers also made it four victories from four after recovering from 38-5 to inflict another defeat on winless Sunrisers with an 11-run triumph at The Ageas Bowl.
Vipers were reeling after five dismissals in the first nine overs - Sunrisers seamer Kate Coppack (4-48) with four of them - before rallying to 233-9 thanks to Paige Scholfield (72), Chloe Hill (55) and the lower order.
Sunrisers subsequently slipped to a 17th loss out of 17 in 50-over cricket since the side's inception and a fourth in a row in this year's competition as they were limited to 222-8 in reply.
England spinner Charlie Dean took 3-31 from her 10 overs for a Vipers side who squeezed Sunrisers in the chase, with the visitors only able to muster 28 runs from the opening 10 overs - opening batter Cordelia Griffith top-scored for Sunrisers with 65 from 109 deliveries.
Elsewhere, England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards starred with bat and ball as South East Stars beat Western Storm by 36 runs at Cheltenham.
Davidson-Richards hit 50 from 66 balls in Stars' 283-8 with Chloe Brewer (61) and Rhianna Southby (54) also making scores of note amid Storm off-spinner Chloe Skelton bagging 5-54.
Davidson-Richards then snared 4-33 in Storm's innings as the hosts were dismissed for 247 in 48 overs in reply, rendering Sophie Luff's 95 in vain - a week after she had notched an unbeaten century in a win over Sunrisers.