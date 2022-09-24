England vs India: Tourists seal ODI series sweep after Charlie Dean dismissed in controversial Mankad finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India take the ODI series whitewash with a controversial ending that resulted in Deepti Sharma 'Mankading' Charlie Dean. India take the ODI series whitewash with a controversial ending that resulted in Deepti Sharma 'Mankading' Charlie Dean.

India completed a series sweep over England in controversial circumstances after Charlie Dean was 'Mankaded' for the last wicket in the final one-day international at Lord's.

England, chasing 170, needed just 17 runs to win after Dean (47) and Freya Davies (10no) produced a valiant last-wicket partnership of 35 that was brought to an end when Deepti Sharma (1-24) ran out non-striker Dean.

The dismissal - named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown in 1947 - is seen by many as against the spirit of the game but, as Sharma was in her delivery stride when she turned to take off the bails as Dean walked down the crease, it was a legal move.

Boos rang out at Lord's while Dean was left in tears after the ending, which wrapped up a 3-0 series win for the tourists.

What are the rules about Mankading? MCC Law 41.16.1:"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

The MCC only recently set out new laws about Mankading where they stated it was no longer an unfair dismissal.

"I will back my players," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. "She has not done anything which is against the rules."

India, in superb form with the bat through the series, were bowled out by 169 after being put in by the hosts, with Kate Cross (4-26) starring with the ball as only Deepti Sharma (68no) and Smriti Mandhana (50) put up any real resistance.

But on a pitch which produced movement for both seamers and spinners, India ripped through England's inexperienced batting line-up as Renuka Singh Thakur (4-29) wreaked havoc with the new ball, ably backed up by Jhulan Goswami (2-30) in the legendary bowler's last-ever game.

Goswami, the leading wicket taker in ODI cricket, was given a guard of honour when she came out to bat and bowl, and aptly got a wicket in her final over.

But Dean and Davies put England in touching distance before the contentious ending.

