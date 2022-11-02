Alice Capsey, Issy Wong and Emma Lamb among six players handed first England Women central contracts

Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Emma Lamb, Freya Kemp and Charlie Dean have been handed their first England Women central contracts with 18 players in total awarded deals for 2022-23.

All-rounders Capsey and Kemp and seamers Bell and Wong made their international debuts this summer, while batter Lamb and off-spinning all-rounder Dean have become major parts of the set-up since making their England bows in September 2021.

Opening batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, off-spinner Mady Villiers and all-rounders Katie George and Georgia Elwiss have missed out on deals after being on the previous list for 2021-22, while Anya Shrubsole and Fran Wilson have now retired from international cricket so also lose their contracts.

England Women centrally contracted players for 2022-2023: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

This is the first cycle in which the England Women central contracts have run from November 1, with the switch made in order to align with the professional contracts in the women's regional game.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that it would be funding 80 professional domestic women's cricketers from February next year, with the awarding of the 18 central contracts bringing the total number of professional female cricketers in England and Wales up to 98.

Jonathan Finch, the director of England Women's cricket, said: "It's great to be able to share the list of centrally contracted England Women's cricketers for the next 12 months.

Image: Wong made her Test, ODI and T20I debuts for England during the 2022 summer

"Huge congratulations to all those who have earned their contract. Introducing six new names on to the list of contracted players is exciting and provides a new look and feel to the group.

"We have a really exciting 12 months of cricket ahead and we feel this group of players will form the foundations of our side that will take us through various bilateral series, the Women's Ashes and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"Our thanks as ever go to the England Women's Player Partnership and the PCA who continue to play an important role in representing the international players during our ongoing discussions."

