Lauren Bell can become leader of England bowling attack, says team-mate Sophia Dunkley

Lauren Bell has been tipped to become the long-time leader of England's bowling attack by team-mate Sophia Dunkley after taking four wickets against West Indies in the second ODI.

Bell collected figures of 4-33 from eight overs, including striking twice in her first over, as England rolled their rivals for 118 in Antigua to a take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Tuesday's 142-run victory followed a success by the same margin in Sunday's opening ODI and England will be now targeting a clean sweep by winning Friday's final fixture, also in Antigua.

Dunkley said of seamer Bell, 21: "I was lucky enough to play with her in The Hundred for Southern Brave and I watched her tear through a lot of top orders and really get us into some of the games so to see her bowl like she did the other night was brilliant. It was a game-winning spell.

"She is still so young and has so much more she can experience and add to her game. I'm sure she can lead the seam attack and do a lot of big things. She has so much positive energy and wants to be involved. She will be a great leader in years to come."

'We want to be brave and take the game to the opposition'

Image: Sophia Dunkley: 'We want to be brave and really take the game to the opposition, be aggressive in how we do that. I think we have done that really well'

The ODI series is the first in charge for new England Women head coach Jon Lewis, who said when he was appointed that he wanted his side to play aggressive cricket.

Dunkley feels the team have delivered that across the first two matches of his reign.

The batter said: "From the moment he [Lewis] stepped in, he has been very clear with what he wants us do. Inspire and entertain in every game we play.

"We want to be brave and really take the game to the opposition, be aggressive in how we do that. I think we have done that really well and I'm sure the more time we have the more we can get into it."

Friday's final ODI is followed by five T20 internationals, which will serve as preparation for February's T20 World Cup in South Africa, a tournament England will be looking to win for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2009.

Dunkley feels the semi-final exit at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham can spur the side on to do better in the next big event

She added: "The Commonwealth Games was very disappointing but what we learned was brilliant, a lot of experience to take into the next competition.

"We are hoping not to make the same mistakes twice. We have a talented team and one I'm sure can do big things."