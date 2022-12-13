England Women can show the world how good their T20 squad is against West Indies, says Lauren Bell

Fast bowler Lauren Bell says the final four T20 internationals against West Indies give England the chance to show the world "how good a squad we can be" ahead of February's World Cup.

England followed a 3-0 sweep in the One-Day International series in the Caribbean with an eight-wicket victory in the first of five T20Is, with that series to continue in Barbados on Wednesday.

Bell, 21, bagged 3-26 in the T20 opener, five days on from claiming 4-33 in the second ODI, with her aim now to clinch a spot in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa.

Image: Sophia Dunkley says her team-mate Bell (pictured) can become the leader of the England bowling attack

Speaking on Tuesday, the seamer said: "The next four T20s is a good chance to put a stamp to the rest of the world about where we are with our cricket and how good a T20 squad we can be.

"It is also a chance to play some of the girls who have maybe not played so much T20 cricket and see what our different options are. It's my goal to get in that World Cup squad."

England have not won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2009, with their best results since then finishing runners-up to Australia in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Bell: Pretty special to play with Brunt

Katherine Brunt has played in two of England's four T20 World Cup finals, taking 3-6 in 2009 as her team, then captained by Charlotte Edwards, beat New Zealand by six wickets at Lord's.

Image: Bell opened the bowling with Katherine Brunt (pictured) in the opening T20 international

The 37-year-old remains a key part of England's T20 squad and Bell is enjoying learning from her fellow pace bowler.

Bell said: "[The first T20] was the first time I have played with Katherine in my career so that was pretty special, pretty cool. Not many people can say they have opened the bowling with her.

"Having her around, and Crossy [Kate Cross] in the ODIs, I can learn so much from them. They can help me with anything."

'I know my role in this team'

On the environment created by new head coach Jon Lewis, who recently succeeded Lisa Keightley, Bell added: "It's been great to have new coaches in and around the squad.

"Jon has come in and driven us to be inspiring and entertaining for anyone watching women's cricket. It's a really good way to view the game, I guess.

Image: Jon Lewis took over as England Women head coach in November

"The confidence and backing I have from the coaches and Heather [captain Heather Knight] has put me in a really good place. I know my role in this team and where I stand."

Bell - nicknamed The Shard because of her height - made her England Test, ODI and T20I debuts during the home summer and has since gone on to take 12 wickets in nine matches across the formats.