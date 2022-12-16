England all-rounder Charlie Dean: 'Mankad' dismissal affected me... I want to be known for performances

England all-rounder Charlie Dean has admitted her 'Mankad' dismissal against India and the controversy that followed affected her during the summer, and is determined to "make a name" for herself with performances as she looks to continue her strong form.

Dean has been one of the standouts of England's ODI series in the West Indies so far with her off-spin claiming seven wickets from the tourists' opening two wins, their first games since the contentious defeat to India in September.

Looking well set to beat India at Lord's in the 50-over match, England were denied when bowler Deepti Sharma ran out Dean at the non-striker's end to take the final wicket and clinch a series sweep.

The 'Mankad' dismissal was upheld by umpires and left Dean, 21, in tears.

"When it initially happened it brought up quite a few emotions for me," Dean admitted ahead of England's third T20 against the West Indies on Saturday. "I think more disappointment I couldn't get the team over the line.

"Obviously it's a legal type of dismissal, [but] potentially not the way I would have gone about getting the last wicket."

Dean had a domestic game the following day which she described as a "nice fresh start, just trying to brush it off straight away".

"I'm not on Twitter, but a couple of friends were telling me how big it was getting and I think I was quite grateful I couldn't really see that stuff," Dean said.

She added: "Initially I think it did affect me.

"As a cricketer, you want to be known for your performances and not a type of dismissal or something that happens off field.

"We've all put it to bed and moved on in this dressing room and I'm looking forward to putting in further performances and making a name for myself in that way. That's something I'm hoping to do."

Dean is hoping to break into England's squad for the T20 World Cup in February and believes the team's new "fearless" approach under coach Jon Lewis should help them.

"There's a new head coach, new imputus...really looking to play just like the men have," she said.

"We're trying to play really fearless cricket with the bat and it's come off the majority of the time, and that's really exciting,"

"Looking towards the World Cup, it's the brand of cricket we want to play... fearlessness and trying to go out there with positive intentions."