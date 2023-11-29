Women's Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat thrash Perth Scorchers to reach tournament final

Brisbane Heat comfortably beat Perth Scorchers by 67-run at the W.A.C.A. Ground to book their place in the Women's Big Bash League final.

Australia opener Grace Harris smashed an incredible 54 from 33 balls to help Heat post an imposing 197-5 after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Leg-spinner Alana King (3-30) starred with the ball to take a bulk of the wickets with England's all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-29) also chipping in to remove the dangerous Harris.

In response, Sciver-Brunt (36) hit a modest 36, Scorchers' highest score, as they lost four wickets within nine overs and faltered to 130-8.

Heat will now face defending champions Adelaide Strikers in the tournament final on Saturday December 2, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Score summary Brisbane Heat 197-5 in 20 overs: Grace Harris (54 off 33 balls); Alana King (3-30), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-29) Perth Scorchers 130-8 in 20 overs: Nat Sciver-Brunt (36 off 27 balls); Georgia Voll (4-18), Jess Jonassen (2-25)

England's all-rounders Danielle Gibson and uncapped Georgia Adams are with Adelaide Strikers who claimed their spot in the final after finishing top of the table in the group stage.

Harris smashed 10 boundaries during her outing as she shared an opening stand of 69 with Georgia Redmayne before the latter was trapped lbw by King.

Scorchers struggled to break Heat's middle and lower-order partnerships with Mignon du Preez (26) and Charli Knott (32no) putting on a 47-run stand and Laura Harris (24 off 11) adding to the total later.

Image: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt starred with the bat for Perth Scorchers hitting 36 off 27 balls

England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill (15) fell cheaply in the second over and Beth Mooney's (18) threat was kept at bay when she departed in the following over.

Spinner Georgia Voll (4-19) skittled Scorchers' line up when she removed Chloe Piparo (six) and their skipper Sophie Devine (13) before mopping up the tail with King (two) and Darke (16) both departing in the 17th over.

Australia's Jess Jonassen claimed 2-25 whilst New Zealand's Amelia Kerr finished with 1-28.

Watch the Women's Big Bash League final between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix from 8.05am on Saturday (8.10am first ball).