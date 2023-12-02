Women's Big Bash League: Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by three runs in final to retain title

Adelaide Strikers make it back-to-back Women's Big Bash League titles after beating Brisbane Heat by three runs; Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath led the way by scoring 38 runs off 34 balls before taking two wickets
Monday 4 December 2023 06:32, UK
Adelaide Strikers retained the Women's Big Bash League title after a closely-fought final against Brisbane Heat that went down to the last ball.
A year after claiming their first title against the Sydney Sixers with a 10-run win, the Strikers secured back-to-back crowns after prevailing by three runs as the Heat took their chase, of what would have been a record third title, down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval.
In a low-scoring but captivating match, the Heat reached 122-8 as they just fell short in pursuit of Adelaide's 125-5.
The Heat began the final over requiring 13 runs but Amanda-Jade Wellington (3-16) took the wicket of Georgia Voll on the third ball.
A stunning six from Mikayla Hinkley off her first ball then gave Brisbane late hope but she was caught by Jemma Barsby in front of the ropes as she attempted a repeat on the next ball.
Nicola Hancock was then unable to deliver what would have been a title-winning six on the final ball, with the Strikers duly confirmed as champions.
Adelaide Strikers 125-5 in 20 overs: Laura Wolvaardt (39 off 33 balls), McGrath (38 off 34 balls); Nicola Hancock (3-23)
Brisbane Heat 122-8 in 20 overs: Amelia Kerr (30* off 32 balls); Amanda-Jade Wellington (3-16)
Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath starred, scoring 34 runs and consecutively dismissing the Heat's Mignon du Preez and Laura Harris.in the 13th over, finishing with 2-16.
"We called it last year: we were sitting in the changing rooms and we said 'we're not done, we want to go back-to-back'," McGrath said.
"We have had that fight, that determination all year. This team is a proper team. There are no individuals, no ego. We know our roles, we show up day in, day out, and it's a lot of fun playing with this team."
Laura Wolvaardt (39) and McGrath combined for a 66-run partnership.