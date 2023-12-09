England duo Kate Cross and Danni Wyatt bought for around £30,000 each in Women's Premier League auction

England duo Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross have secured their first Women's Premier League deals after being signed for around £30,000 each.

Opening batter Wyatt was picked up by UP Warriorz - the side led by England head coach Jon Lewis - during Saturday's auction, with seam bowler Cross purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Scotland international Kathryn Bryce was bought by Gujarat Giants for a fee in the region of £10,000.

Image: Danni Wyatt will play for UP Warriorz in the 2024 WPL

England players including Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier and Bess Heath went unsold with only nine overseas spots left vacant across the five franchises once they announced their released and retained lists in October.

The teams - Warriorz, Bangalore, Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - are allowed six overseas players each in their squads.

Six England stars had already been retained from the inaugural season in 2023, including Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong for defending champions Mumbai.

Image: Nat Sciver-Brunt was retained by Mumbai Indians earlier this year

Royal Challengers Bangalore kept hold of England captain Heather Knight, Warriorz retained fast bowler Lauren Bell and spinner Sophie Ecclestone, and Capitals kept all-rounder Alice Capsey.

Sophia Dunkley was the only England player released after the 2023 season, let go by Gujarat, and did not enter this year's auction.

The 2024 WPL is set to take place in February and/or March ahead of the men's Indian Premier League.