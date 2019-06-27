Marcus Trescothick delivers batting batting masterclass for Sky Cricket

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick delivers a batting masterclass in The Zone, including how to play spin Former England opener Marcus Trescothick delivers a batting masterclass in The Zone, including how to play spin

Marcus Trescothick thrashed 10,236 runs for England across the three formats - and demonstrated how he did it in a Sky Cricket Masterclass.

The 41-year-old, who powered 14 hundreds in his 76 Tests with a best of 219 against South Africa at The Oval, explained how playing the ball late was key to his success in international cricket. Trescothick announced he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2019 domestic season on Thursday.

3:50 Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher praises former England colleague Marcus Trescothick after the news that he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2019 domestic season Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher praises former England colleague Marcus Trescothick after the news that he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2019 domestic season

"I was someone who was aggressive, I wanted to score runs," he said. "I didn't want to bat all day to get a hundred, I wanted to bat all day to get 170. I was see ball, hit ball and tried to hit it late and under my eyes.

"I never went to far at the ball with foot movement and generally when you are not getting the contact you want, it's because you are hitting the ball too early."

Trescothick, who clubbed 12 ODI hundreds, also talked trigger movements, keeping your head up while batting, and the keys to playing spin.

Marcus Trescothick scored 14 Test tons for England in 76 matches

"I could always sweep, that was always my go-to shot, but as I played against better spinners in international cricket I had to develop and be able to manipulate the ball. You don't want to get stuck at one end as the pressure builds.

"You can get on one knee and practise little tap sweeps. Also, if you come over the top of the ball, you can almost splat it on the floor to take the bounce and the spin out of it."

Watch Marcus Trescothick masterclass, including Tres playing the slog-sweep, in the video at the top of the page.