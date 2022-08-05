Sarah Glenn says England would be 'gutted' if they don't gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Sarah Glenn took two wickets as England beat New Zeaaland in their final group game on Thursday

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn says England would be "gutted" if they don't win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games having advanced to the semi-finals of women's cricket's inaugural tournament in the event.

England play India in the opening last-four clash at Edgbaston on Saturday (11am) before favourites Australia tackle New Zealand later in the day (6pm), with the winners to then meet in Sunday's final (5pm) after the bronze-medal match (10am).

The hosts won each of their three group games, easing past South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, with teenager Alice Capsey scoring 117 runs so far and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone snaring five wickets.

Alice Capsey, 17, hit her maiden international fifty in Tuesday's victory over South Africa

Glenn, who took 2-13 in Thursday's seven-wicket hammering of New Zealand, said: "We would be gutted [if we didn't win gold] but I think at the end of us probably having a little cry if we lost, we'd actually be really proud of where we've got to as a team.

"It would feel a bit weird getting silver or bronze but if that actually happened, with it being a home Commonwealth Games, it would still feel very special.

"In cricket there's still some recognition if you came second or whatever but we really, really want the gold because it would mean so much more.

"I think we just want to play our cricket in such a positive light, if we've done all we can then there's nothing else we can do. But fingers crossed it's good enough for a gold medal."

England cruised into the semi-finals, with victory over New Zealand following a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka and a 26-run success over South Africa - but Glenn expects the clash with India to be tight.

India fell victim to a superb comeback from Australia in their opening game - the Southern Stars successfully chasing 154 having been reduced to 49-5 - but have since thumped Pakistan by eight wickets and Barbados by 100 runs.

"I've got a feeling it will go down to the wire a little bit which is what all semi-finals are about," added Glenn.

England bowler Katherine Brunt, 37, is showing no signs of slowing down

England's bowlers were ruthless against New Zealand, with the White Ferns tumbling to 12-3 inside four overs as Katherine Brunt struck twice and Issy Wong once and then limping to 71-9 from their 20 overs.

Nat Sciver, captaining England in this tournament in the absence of the injured Heather Knight, added: "If we start like that against any team I think we'll be in a pretty good position.

"We're not thinking about wins in a row, more about attitude and the way we're playing, we've fallen into the rhythm of it.

"Taking on the ball when we're batting and looking for wickets as much as we can when we're bowling - that attitude has really helped us play with a bit more freedom and it seems to have worked."