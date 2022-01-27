The Hundred: Sky Sports to show every game live when 2022 tournament starts on August 3

Winning Hundred captains James Vince and Dane Van Niekerk celebrate their 2021 success with Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles respectively

Sky Sports will show every game of The Hundred live this summer, starting with the opening match on Wednesday August 3 between defending men's champions Southern Brave and Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl.

The women's competition begins a week later on Thursday August 11 following the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where women's cricket is making its debut.

Reigning champions Oval Invincibles will face Northern Superchargers in the opening women's game in The Hundred, which will be the first men's and women's double-header of the 2022 competition.

Invincibles vs Superchargers will take the evening slot at The Kia Oval, after their respective men's sides meet earlier in the afternoon in south London.

From then on, every matchday will see men's and women's fixtures on the same day, with every game available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Hundred Finals Day will take place at Lord's on Saturday September 3.

The 2022 edition of The Hundred will run from August 3 to September 3

Bryan Henderson, Director of Cricket for Sky Sports, said: "It was a privilege last year to help the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launch the Hundred covering 68 live matches in 32 days. The competition was a huge success taking cricket to new, younger audiences - achieved with a refreshing, innovative approach to broadcasting.

"The progressive partnership between Sky Sports and the BBC saw 16.1million viewers with more than half watching live cricket for the first time. I think we can universally agree, for all who love the sport, the best thing was witnessing thousands of children having fun and engaging with cricket for the first time. We can't wait to build on this legacy in 2022."

Key dates as we count down to The Hundred 2022

Sanjay Patel, managing director for The Hundred, said: "The Hundred helped grow the game last year. With more than 500,000 tickets sold and issued and 16 million watching on TV - with half of them being new to cricket - we saw a new audience enjoying the game for the first time. We can't wait to build on that this year, bringing world-class cricket and an incredible family day out to fans across England and Wales."

In 2021, a total of 16.1m people watched The Hundred on TV across Sky Sports and the BBC with the competition captivating new and existing fans alike.

The men's and women's double-headers proved a hit last year, with 267,000 people attending the women's matches across the competition, according to the ECB.

Due to the Commonwealth Games, there will be six group games in the women's competition this year as opposed to eight in the men's tournament.

The sides that finish top in the group stage will advance directly to Finals Day and face the winners of The Hundred Eliminator between the teams finishing second and third.

The Eliminators will be held at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday, September 2, a day before the finals. A reserve day is available on Sunday, September 4 should Saturday's finals be adversely affected by the weather.

The Hundred fixtures 2022

Women's matches to be played first unless otherwise stated

Wed Aug 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (7pm)*

Thu Aug 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (6.30pm)*

Fri Aug 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (6.30pm)*

Sat Aug 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm)*

Sun Aug 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles (2pm)*

Mon Aug 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (6.30pm)*

Tue Aug 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets (6.30pm)*

Wed Aug 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (6.30pm)*

Thu Aug 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers (3pm and 6.30pm)**

Fri Aug 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (11am and 2.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm and 6pm)

Sun Aug 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (11am and 2.30pm)

Sun Aug 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (2.30pm and 6pm)

Mon Aug 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Thu Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Thu Aug 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 29: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (3.30pm and 7pm)

Tue Aug 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 31: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (11.30am and 3pm)

Wed Aug 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (3pm and 6.30pm)

Fri Sep 2: Eliminator, Ageas Bowl (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Sep 3: Final, Lord's (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sun Sep 4: Reserve day

*Men's match only due to Commonwealth Games

** Women's match to be played second

Ticket prices across The Hundred are set at £5 for under 16s and free for children aged five and under, with ticket buyers able to choose their own seats this year with family-friendly zones in every venue.

There will be two priority ticket windows, with 2021 ticket holders and members able to purchase tickets in late February, before anyone who has signed up via thehundred.com able to buy tickets from March 31. Tickets will then go on general sale on April 20.