The Hundred: Davina Perrin, 15, poised to become competition's youngest player after signing for Birmingham Phoenix

Davina Perrin, 15, is set to become the youngest player in The Hundred after being singed by Birmingham Phoenix (pic credit - ECB)

Fifteen-year-old Davina Perrin is poised to become The Hundred's youngest player after being signed by Birmingham Phoenix for this year's competition.

Perrin has already played for Central Sparks in this season's Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy and she is part of the ACE Elite Programme, an initiative set up by former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent which aims to develop young Black cricketers.

Perrin said: "It's a dream come true to have signed for Birmingham Phoenix this summer. To have the opportunity to train and potentially play alongside the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Amy Jones is amazing and I can't wait to get going."

UAE international Mahika Gaur, 16, has been signed by Manchester Originals' women's side.

Lancashire fast bowler Richard Gleeson - currently part of England's T20 squad to face India - has joined Originals men as each of the eight sides add one more player to their squads based on performances in the Vitality Blast group stage.

Gleeson said: "It's great to be picked up by the Originals this summer. Injury stopped me from being involved in the competition last year which was really tough, it looked brilliant! I can't wait to be a part of it this time around and be fully immersed in the excitement, music and quality cricket."

Other players picked up the men's sides include Warwickshire batter Dan Mousley (Birmingham Phoenix), Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (London Spirit) and Glamorgan fast bowler Michael Hogan (Southern Brave).

Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Mike (Trent Rockets), Worcestershire batter Jack Haynes (Oval Invincibles), Derbyshire seamer George Scrimshaw (Welsh Fire) and Durham all-rounder Ben Raine (Northern Superchargers) were also snapped up.

The men's competition in The Hundred starts on August 3, with the women's tournament beginning a week later on August 11, due to women's cricket's involvement in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Hundred - men's wildcard oicks Dan Mousley - Birmingham Phoenix

George Scrimshaw - Welsh Fire

Jamie Smith (London Spirit)

Richard Gleeson (Manchester Originals)

Michael Hogan (Southern Brave)

Ben Mike (Trent Rockets)

Jack Haynes (Oval Invincibles)

Ben Raine (Northern Superchargers)

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: "It's great to see players like Richard Gleeson and George Scrimshaw being rewarded for impressive performances in the Vitality Blast.

"We've also got some exciting youngsters joining the women's competition with the likes of Davina Perrin and Mahika Gaur being signed up.

"Everyone is welcome at The Hundred and we can't wait to excite fans with world-class cricket and blockbuster entertainment in just under one month's time."

