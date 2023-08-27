The Hundred shatters attendance records and increases TV viewing figures across men's and women's competition

The Hundred has seen recording-breaking attendances and increased TV viewing figures this year, the ECB has confirmed.

In the competition's third year, 580,000 tickets have been sold - an increase on the first two years of action and a record figure for the tournament, which comes despite the wet and windy summer conditions and a number of rained-off games.

A record number of spectators attended games at The Ageas Bowl (women's), Sophia Gardens (women's), Emirates Old Trafford (both), Headingley (both), Lord's (women's) and Trent Bridge (both).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Harry Brook's best shots as he smashed a stunning unbeaten 105 from just 42 balls - the fastest century in The Hundred - for Northern Superchargers against Welsh Fire

The women's competition looks set to beat last season's total attendance record of 271,000 and is on course to hit 300,000.

With more eyes and ears on the sport, there has been a positive knock-on effect with more women and juniors making up the percentage of ticket buyers.

From a television perspective, the average number of viewers per men's game is up eight per cent to 400,000, while the women's average viewers per match on Sky Sports has grown 20 per cent to 132,000.

Daily viewing hours are also up by 30 per cent to over 2.5m hours - and there's still a Final's day, live on Sky Sports, to delve into.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Eight women's games feature in the top-10 most-watched women's domestic sports broadcasts on Sky Sports in 2023 (the other two are WSL fixtures).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave in the Men's Hundred Eliminator

With this year's campaign already delivering us moments worth watching multiple times - Tammy Beaumont hitting the first women's century, Harry Brook hitting the fastest 100 in the men's competition - these numbers will only continue to rise.

Stream the latest cricket action with Sky NOW for £26 a month