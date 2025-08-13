The Hundred: Manchester Originals hammer Welsh Fire as Lauren Filer, Sophie Ecclestone and Mahika Gaur star

Manchester Originals stormed to a seven-wicket win over Welsh Fire on the back of a sensational bowling display in which they limited their opponents to 73-9.

Nineteen-year-old left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur (2-10) - capped seven times by England - impressed early on, bowling 20 of the first 25 balls in which she picked up international team-mates Sophia Dunkley (2) and Tammy Beaumont (0).

West Indies opener Hayley Matthews (22) and Georgia Elwiss (11) briefly steadied the ship for Fire before both fell to left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (2-11).

Image: England pacer Filer impressed for Manchester Originals with figures of 3-8 from her 20 balls

But both Gaur and Ecclestone were ultimately outdone by England pacer Lauren Filer (3-8) as she dismissed Sarah Bryce (4) and Emily Windsor (0) off successive balls, then adding Australia's Jess Jonassen (20) in the same set of five.

Kathryn Bryce (2-10) later claimed a pair of wickets herself as Fire posted an underwhelming score of 73-9.

In reply, Originals lost overseas stars Beth Mooney (3) and Amelia Kerr (6) early on, Kathryn Bryce (45) and Seren Smale (20no) helped steer the Manchester side over the line with 19 balls to spare.

Brave cruise past Superchargers to stay unbeaten

Southern Brave made light work of Northern Superchargers to stay unbeaten and top of the women's table after a third win in three.

Image: Danni Wyatt-Hodge of Southern Brave bats against Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

New Zealand's Sophie Devine (3-15) starred with the ball as Superchargers were bowled out for 102, before England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (43) and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (33no) helped make light work of the run-chase in an eight-wicket victory for Brave.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Superchargers started in a subdued fashion, posting only 19-2 in the 25-ball powerplay.

Davina Perrin (13) was run out by Tilly Corteen-Coleman going for an incredibly risky second as the visitors continued to labour against tight Brave bowling, reaching 43-3 at halfway.

Mady Villiers (1-9) took the big wicket of Annabel Sutherland (20), the Australian well caught by Maia Bouchier at long-on, before Georgia Adams (2-20) removed Bess Heath (3).

Skipper Hollie Armitage (36no) hung around, joined by Lucy Higham (13) at 74-7 and the pair rallied late in the innings to at least see Superchargers past 100.

In reply., Bouchier (5) was caught at mid-off off Kate Cross (1-25), but Wyatt-Hodge put her foot on the gas, hitting Linsey Smith's left-arm spin for three consecutive boundaries, combining with Wolvaardt to bring up the Brave's 50.

Wyatt-Hodge was stumped off Katherine Fraser (1-11) with 20 runs still required, but Wolvaardt and Devine (15no) saw Brave home with 17 balls to spare.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

The Hundred continues with London Spirit versus Trent Rockets on Thursday - both games live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the women's match getting under way at 3pm and the men's contest from 6.30pm.

Superchargers are back in action on Friday against Birmingham Phoenix, with Brave playing Rockets and Fire up against Oval Invincibles on Saturday.

Originals have a wait until Sunday until their next match, where they face Superchargers to kick-start another four-match day.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.