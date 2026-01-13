The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2026 season which runs from July 21-August 16 live on Sky Sports

Check out the men's and women's squads for the 2026 season of The Hundred, which runs from July 21-August 16, live on Sky Sports.

Teams are allowed up to four pre-auction signings from mid-November to the end of January.

A maximum of three of these can be direct signings, and must be an overseas or England centrally-contracted player.

A minimum of one will be a retention which can be any player - England centrally contracted, overseas or domestic.

The Hundred auction is likely to take place in March 2026, after the closure of the direct-signing window.

Hundred squads for 2026

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Direct signings

Alice Capsey

Retained players

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Birmingham Phoenix Men

Direct signings

Rehan Ahmed

Retained players

Jacob Bethell

London Spirit Women

TBC

London Spirit Men

TBC

Manchester Originals Women

TBC

Manchester Originals Men

TBC

Sunrisers Leeds Women

Retained players

Kate Cross, Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

Sunrisers Leeds Men

Direct signings

Nathan Ellis (Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Retained players

Harry Brook, Brydon Carse

MI London Women

Direct signings

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

MI London Men

Retained players

Sam Curran, Will Jacks

Southern Brave Women

TBC

Southern Brave Men

TBC

Trent Rockets Women

Retained players

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Trent Rockets Men

Direct signings

Tim David (Australia)

Welsh Fire Women

TBC

Welsh Fire Men

TBC