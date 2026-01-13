The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2026 season which runs from July 21-August 16 live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 14 January 2026 09:15, UK
Check out the men's and women's squads for the 2026 season of The Hundred, which runs from July 21-August 16, live on Sky Sports.
Teams are allowed up to four pre-auction signings from mid-November to the end of January.
A maximum of three of these can be direct signings, and must be an overseas or England centrally-contracted player.
A minimum of one will be a retention which can be any player - England centrally contracted, overseas or domestic.
The Hundred auction is likely to take place in March 2026, after the closure of the direct-signing window.
Hundred squads for 2026
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Direct signings
Alice Capsey
Retained players
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Direct signings
Rehan Ahmed
Retained players
Jacob Bethell
London Spirit Women
TBC
London Spirit Men
TBC
Manchester Originals Women
TBC
Manchester Originals Men
TBC
Sunrisers Leeds Women
Retained players
Kate Cross, Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia)
Sunrisers Leeds Men
Harry Brook - retained
Brydon Carse - retained
Direct signings
Nathan Ellis (Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Australia)
Retained players
Harry Brook, Brydon Carse
MI London Women
Direct signings
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
MI London Men
Retained players
Sam Curran, Will Jacks
Southern Brave Women
TBC
Southern Brave Men
TBC
Trent Rockets Women
Retained players
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Trent Rockets Men
Direct signings
Tim David (Australia)
Welsh Fire Women
TBC
Welsh Fire Men
TBC