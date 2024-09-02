England's victory over Sri Lanka shows things are aligning ahead of the home India tour, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes things are aligning well for England after the hosts completed a comprehensive 190-run victory over Sri Lanka to lead the series 2-0 ahead of the final Test.

Joe Root scored centuries in both innings of the second Test, becoming the first player to do so at Lord's since Michael Vaughan in 2004. Gus Atkinson scored his maiden Test ton and also finished with a five-wicket haul, while Matthew Potts and Olly Stone made an impact on their return to the Test side, taking wickets at crucial moments in the game.

England's victory was all the more significant because three of their key players - Ben Stokes (hamstring), Zak Crawley (finger), and Mark Wood (thigh) - are absent through various injuries.

Stokes' side are set to play India in a five-match Test series between June 20 and August 4 in 2025 at home as they look ahead to the 2025-26 winter Ashes tour in Australia and so far, their Test summer has shown positive signs.

"When England reflect, they will be hugely optimistic," said former England captain Eoin Morgan on Sky Sports Cricket.

"They have played some outstanding cricket so far this summer and they have plans looking ahead to next year against India and the following winter in Australia."

"Things are aligning quite nicely, with players coming through and putting in performances like Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone fully fit, Matthew Potts coming back in as well.

"That is without three of your main players - Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Zak Crawley.

"So, things are going along quite nicely for England."

Atkinson finished the second Test on figures of 5-62, becoming only the third player, alongside Vinoo Mankad and Ian Botham, to take a five-for and score a century in the same Test.

Morgan said: "I think the control elements and the pace at which Atkinson bowls are two of his biggest strengths.

"It is actually the strongest point he has on flatter wickets. He seems very at ease bowling wobble seam deliveries.

"A bit of extra responsibility, taking the new ball in this Test match, he has taken every bit of it in his stride.

"There used to be this stigma of who would take the new ball. He would be a first-change bowler in previous generations.

"But he has just been outstanding so far and he just loves bowling on this ground because he can create opportunities and he can get the ball to move around."

Sri Lanka showed great resistance to England's bowling attack, creating formidable partnerships with Dimuth Karunaratne (55), Dinesh Chandimal (58) and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (50) all reaching half-centuries.

Kamindu Mendis also starred for Sri Lanka, top-scoring with his 74 off 120 balls in the first innings. Given that he's just 25 years of age, he gives the tourists hope for their Test future.

"Sri Lanka showed a lot of fight, a lot of character," said Morgan. "They came back and took advantage of good conditions.

"They countered England's short ball plan and played good, smart cricket.

"They built partnerships nicely and showed a bit of foundation and backbone to how they played.

"But England were far too superior. I think the damage had been done coming into today."

