County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2025 season

Wednesday 30 October 2024 13:59, UK
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2025 season.
Ins: Martin Andersson (Middlesex), Jack Morley (Lancashire)
Outs: Sam Conners (Durham)
Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia)
Ins: Emilio Gay (Northants), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire), Sam Conners (Derbyshire)
Outs: Michael Jones (Lancashire), Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Oliver Gibson (all released)
Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa)
Ins: None
Outs: Ben Allison (Worcestershire), Feroze Khushi (released), Aaron Beard (retired)
Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)
Ins: Ned Leonard (Somerset)
Outs: Harry Podmore, Prem Sisodiya (both retired)
Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa)
Ins: None
Outs: None
Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)
Ins: Sonny Baker (Somerset)
Outs: None
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Chris Benjamin (Warwickshire)
Outs: Hamidullah Qadri, Arafat Bhuiyan (both released)
Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia - April to July)
Ins: Michael Jones (Durham)
Outs: Jack Morley (Derbyshire), George Lavelle (released), Steven Croft (retired)
Overseas players: Chris Green (Australia - Vitality Blast)
Ins:
Outs: Sam Evans (released)
Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia)
Ins: Ben Geddes (Surrey)
Outs: Martin Andersson (Derbyshire), Ethan Bamber (Warwickshire), Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita (both released), Robbie White (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Dom Leech (Yorkshire)
Outs: Emilio Gay (Durham), Alex Russell, George Gowler, George Weldon (all released)
Overseas players: Matthew Breetzke (South Africa - April to July)
Ins: Conor McKerr (Surrey)
Outs: Luke Fletcher (released), Tom Loten, Toby Pettman (both retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: None
Outs: Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Ned Leonard (Glamorgan), George Thomas (released)
Overseas players: Riley Meredith (Australia - Vitality Blast)
Ins: Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)
Outs: Conor McKerr (Nottinghamshire), Ben Geddes (Middlesex)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: None
Outs: None
Overseas players: Daniel Hughes (Australia), Jayden Seales (West Indies), Jaydev Unadkat (India)
Ins: Ethan Bamber (Middlesex)
Outs: Will Rhodes (Durham), Chris Benjamin (Kent)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Ben Allison (Essex)
Outs: Joe Leach (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: None
Outs: Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Dom Leech (Northamptonshire), Mickey Edwards (retired)
Overseas players: TBC