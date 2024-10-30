 Skip to content
County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2025 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2025, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer

Wednesday 30 October 2024 13:59, UK

Matthew Fisher, county cricket (PA Images)
Image: Seam bowler Matthew Fisher has moved to Surrey from Yorkshire

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2025 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Martin Andersson (Middlesex), Jack Morley (Lancashire)

Outs: Sam Conners (Durham)

Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia)

DURHAM

Ins: Emilio Gay (Northants), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire), Sam Conners (Derbyshire)

Outs: Michael Jones (Lancashire), Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Oliver Gibson (all released)

Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa)

ESSEX

Ins: None

Outs: Ben Allison (Worcestershire), Feroze Khushi (released), Aaron Beard (retired)

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Ned Leonard (Somerset)

Outs: Harry Podmore, Prem Sisodiya (both retired)

Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: None

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: Sonny Baker (Somerset)

Outs: None

Overseas players: TBC

KENT

Ins: Chris Benjamin (Warwickshire)

Outs: Hamidullah Qadri, Arafat Bhuiyan (both released)

Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia - April to July)

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Michael Jones (Durham)

Outs: Jack Morley (Derbyshire), George Lavelle (released), Steven Croft (retired)

Overseas players: Chris Green (Australia - Vitality Blast)

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins:

Outs: Sam Evans (released)

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia)

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Ben Geddes (Surrey)

Outs: Martin Andersson (Derbyshire), Ethan Bamber (Warwickshire), Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita (both released), Robbie White (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Dom Leech (Yorkshire)

Outs: Emilio Gay (Durham), Alex Russell, George Gowler, George Weldon (all released)

Overseas players: Matthew Breetzke (South Africa - April to July)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Conor McKerr (Surrey)

Outs: Luke Fletcher (released), Tom Loten, Toby Pettman (both retired)

Overseas players: TBC

SOMERSET

Ins: None

Outs: Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Ned Leonard (Glamorgan), George Thomas (released)

Overseas players: Riley Meredith (Australia - Vitality Blast)

SURREY

Ins: Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)

Outs: Conor McKerr (Nottinghamshire), Ben Geddes (Middlesex)

Overseas players: TBC

SUSSEX

Ins: None

Outs: None

Overseas players: Daniel Hughes (Australia), Jayden Seales (West Indies), Jaydev Unadkat (India)

WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS

Ins: Ethan Bamber (Middlesex)

Outs: Will Rhodes (Durham), Chris Benjamin (Kent)

Overseas players: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Ben Allison (Essex)

Outs: Joe Leach (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

YORKSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Dom Leech (Northamptonshire), Mickey Edwards (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

