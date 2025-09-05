Vitality Blast: Hampshire beat Durham to qualify for T20 Finals Day
Sunday 7 September 2025 09:48, UK
Three players hit half-centuries as Hampshire defeated Durham in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast at the Riverside Ground.
Openers Toby Albert (68) and Chris Lynn (51), as well as number four bat Hilton Cartwright (61), combined for 28 boundaries between them in a superb performance which no doubt left Durham regretting the decision to field first in Chester-le-Street.
Hampshire racked up a huge total of 221-8 as they eventually won by 26 runs to give themselves a chance of recapturing the title they last won back in 2022.
Durham never looked like overhauling Hampshire's formidable 221 for eight and fell well short despite Ollie Robinson's unbeaten 60 from 33 deliveries.
Hampshire, who have won this competition three times, with their last triumph coming in 2022, appeared on course for a massive 250 after an early onslaught from Albert and Lynn.
The pair smashed 90 from six overs and took the score to 112 when Lynn, 51 from 27 balls, fell to Nathan Sowter, the leg-spinner maintaining his competition average of a wicket per game.
Albert departed in the next over having made 68 from 37 balls - hitting seven fours and four sixes - but skipper James Vince and Cartwright ensured there would be no mid-innings wobble.
Vince struck 27 from 19 balls and Cartwright, despite the late fall of wickets, cracked 61 from 31 for the Hawks to post a challenging target.
Durham reached 50 in the sixth over but batters failing to build on promising starts hurt them.
David Bedingham offered a legside catch off Scott Currie for 22 and skipper Alex Lees went for 26 after also picking out a fielder.
Colin Ackermann was run out by a brilliant Chris Wood throw from behind the wicket.
Durham's race was run after the departure of Ben Raine left them 110 for five in the 11th over, with Robinson dragging them towards respectability.
Benny Howell finished with two for 28 as Durham ended on 195 for six and Hampshire booked a record 11th finals day.
Two-time winners Northants had already booked their first trip back to T20 Finals Day - on Saturday, September 13, live on Sky Sports - since 2016, when they last clinched the title.
