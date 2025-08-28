One Day Cup semi-finals: Hamsphire beat Middlesex as Somerset ease past Gloucestershire to book place in semi-finals

Ali Orr hit a century to guide Hampshire into the Metro Bank One Day Cup semi-finals after they beat Middlesex by 42 runs at the Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett.

The left-handed opener Orr (108) led Hampshire's recovery as they collapsed to 95-5 after being inserted, supported by James Fuller (42), as the pair helped their side to 229-9, with Middlesex's pacer Henry Brookes (4-53) taking a four-fer.

Brookes rattled through the top order, dismissing Hampshire captain Nick Gubbins (7), Fletcha Middleton (4), and Ben Brown (4) all in single figures with Ryan Higgins (2-47) and Seb Morgan (2-37) claiming two wickets apiece.

In reply, Middlesex were bowled for 187 after they lost their opener Josh de Caires (5) early in the fourth over, but a second-wicket partnership between Nathan Fernandes (42) and Sam Robson (48) helped to add some stability.

However, England's spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson (4-33) broke the partnership and then removed Middlesex captain Ben Geddes (1) and Ryan Higgins (6) in quick succession.

Along with Dawson's four-fer, Kyle Abbott (2-38) and James Fuller (2-48) also chipped in with Middlesex's lower order unable to fashion together a partnership and collapsing from 137-6 to 182-9 in nine overs.

Hamspire will face Yorkshire in the semi-final on Sunday, August 31, at North Marine Road in Scarborough.

Somerset ease past Gloucestershire in One-Day Cup semis

Somerset cruised to victory over rivals Gloucestershire, beating them by six wickets (DLS Method) in the One Day Cup semi-finals at Taunton.

Gloucestershire were bowled out for 155 after winning the toss, with their captain Jack Taylor top-scoring with 43 off 59 deliveries.

Pace bowlers Jake Ball (3-30) and Tom Lammonby (3-22) both claimed three wickets each, whilst left-arm spinner Jack Leach only managed 2-23 in 10 overs.

After rain interrupted play twice, Somerset faced a new target of 149 in 45 overs, which they reached comfortably, with more than 13 overs to spare.

That was thanks to Lewis Goldsworthy's 27 and a third-wicket partnership between captain James Rew (46) and Thomas Rew (40).

Somerset will come up against Worcestershire in the semi-finals on Sunday.